Queer celebrities dish on their gay awakenings at the 2025 VMAs

The series, which is set to premiere on OUTtv and comes from DaddyTV, the creative team behind queer reality faves like For the Love of DILFS , Slag Wars , and the highly anticipated upcoming series Slayers: Wheel of Fate, sees Willam taking on the role of host and mistress of ceremonies for the sexiest competition series you’ve ever feasted your thirsty eyes on.

In Willam’s Dark Room, multi-talented male strippers go head-to-head in a series of themed challenges and steamy performances for Willam and the panel of judges — which includes drag star Meatball Queen, 2025 GayVN Performer of the Year Rhyheim Shabazz , male stripping expert Yony, and iconic burlesque artist and winner of Slag Wars season 2, Mama Mamba — to prove which of them is the best at their seductive art, and claim the title King of the Dark Room.

The cast is competing for quite the prize package, from several of the world's most iconic queer brands including a one year gold subscription to Taimi, a one year supply of products from Pure for Men, and the chance to open for Willam at one of her live her shows. Plus, in Willam's Dark Room, everyone gets a $2000 tip from Q Care Plus.

It’s no surprise the show is titillating, camp, and hilarious — but there’s more here than meets the eye. It’s also a celebration of queer desire and joy. It’s unapologetic and flies in the face of respectability politics in a time where the pressure to conform, be quiet, be reserved, and inoffensive feels as though it’s at an all-time high. It’s also a celebration and elevation of gay sex work, where the performers are given a chance not only to show off their pole-working skills (which are indeed skillful) but to introduce themselves as people and artists — with the help of some hilarious banter with Willam and the judges.

None of this is lost on Willam. In the lead-up to the show’s premiere, PRIDE sat down with her to chat about the show, why it’s the sex-positive series we need right now, and why queer folks aren’t going anywhere.

PRIDE: First things first, I want to congratulate you on the show, because I got to see the premiere episode, and it is so fun and sexy — and I think it offers us a chance to get to know the performers in a fun and cheeky way with the Q&A portion of the show. Do you hope that, in addition to titillating, these moments help contribute to destigmatization around sex work? Willam Belli: I'm glad that you mentioned it, because nobody usually hires strippers for their oratory skills. So getting to talk to them and figure out, you know, what's the best underwear for stripping? Or how did you get into it? Or what's your favorite song? Tips that could help other strippers succeed in that industry — or just give people an insight into things like, 'oh, okay, this is where I should put the dollar so they don't get a paper cut on the urethra,' it's informative but fun.’ I think that these strippers who are on this first season are going to be the legacy kids, and they were the OGs, the first ones. We're going to keep doing this and keep finding more strippers and getting more strippers work, because nobody has ever said. ‘You know what? I want to see less attractive people taking clothes off around me.’ Nobody, nobody. Even the Vatican was a brothel at one point in the 1200s. Those popes were crazy. Now, see, that's the reality show we need. We need to get inside the Vatican, and I need you to host it. Are you down to travel? I’m down to host, too! I'm going to Como this summer, so I'll check it out. I'll learn some Italian, I'll start chain-smoking, and grab a Vespa. This show is so unapologetically queer, and I love seeing that, especially right now in the time of Trump and MAGA, but how is that for you to be the face of a show this queer and transgressive right now? I took my role as the host of Willam's Dark Room Duel very seriously, because A, my name is in the title, and B, at this point in time, in the UK and the US and everywhere, it's so important to be visible, and that's why I made sure I wore really fucking big hair. We're trying to make people have a good time while they watch TV. And I think [when we’re] having a good time while it's happening really translates onto the screen. Because this is a fun show. We were laughing the whole time on set. It's very sex positive because there's nothing wrong with sex.



I really love that this show sticks its thumb in the eye of respectability politics. I think there's a time and a place for appropriateness, [but] I’m worried that people say that drag queens or trans people are the problem — it's very Jaida Essence Hall, ‘look over there,’ because the people that are saying that are also trying to gerrymander the state of Texas so that Trump can be a dictator. I'm confused about what their endgame is, other than total annihilation? For me, it's like Handmaid's Tale: The Prequel, and I look horrible in red. I don't know what's going on, but I will be loud. I will be vocal. I will show up at the protest, and I will try to put up Ws for our community instead of Ls. So let's talk about your amazing panel of judges, Meatball, Rhyheim, Yony, and Mama Mamba, who surprised you most with their critiques? Rhyheim. He is one of those people that everybody thinks they know because they watch him in his erotic adventures on the internet. He gave out really sage advice to people. It was so wonderful working with him. I've been a fan of his for so long. Mama Mamba has been doing burlesque forever, and so getting to work with her was nice, because she's also in that world, and she has the wherewithal and the knowledge to talk about how people can be successful as strippers. And then Meatball throws parties where she hires strippers and does a sexy eating contest with strippers. So it's like there's also the opportunity for her to find new performers for her clubs.