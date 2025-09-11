Skip to content
Queer celebrities dish on their gay awakenings at the 2025 VMAs

From Channing Tatum's V-Line to the cast of High School Musical, these core memories raised a generation.

Jewels Sparkles, Onya Nurve, and Eric Sedeño at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jewels Sparkles, Onya Nurve, and Eric Sedeño at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images / Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for MTV
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky Cornish
September 11 2025 / 9:00 AM
These are the definition of core memories!

LGBTQ+ representation in mainstream media has certainly grown over the decades, but there's a few standout moments that resonate with many people in the queer community.

The MTV Video Music Awards have had countless amounts of iconic moments over the years that gay people simply can't get enough of.

One moment in particular that served as a gay awakening for many was Lady Gaga's unbelievable performance of "Paparazzi" at the 2009 VMAs.

Many LGBTQ+ stars walked the red carpet at this year's VMAs and spilled on their own queer awakenings, so check out all of the relatable answers below!

Onya Nurve

Onya Nurve at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Onya Nurve at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

RuPaul's Drag Race winner Onya Nurve always keeps it real and her gay awakening will certainly connect with many.

"I think when Janet Jackson's tit popped out at the Super Bowl! That's when I knew I was a true lesbian, you know what I'm saying?"

Denali

Denali at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Denali at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Fan-favorite queen Denali had the hots for Channing Tatum once he popped up on her screen.

"My gay awakening was She's the Man. It stars Channing Tatum and he has a shirtless scene and you see his visible V-lines."

Rebecca Black

Rebecca Black at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Rebecca Black at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

 Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Bring It On is considered cult classic for queer people around the world and Rebecca Black is no exception.

"Probably Eliza Dushku in Bring It On. I didn't know if I wanted to be her. I didn't know if I wanted her. It's definitely both!"

Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Frankie Grande at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Frankie Grande realized just how fruity he was when he attended one of Madonna's iconic concerts.

"Madonna's Blonde Ambition Tour. I was seven! Something about this feels correct. Meanwhile, now I'm here with blonde, curly locks. Thanks Madge!"

Laganja Estranja

Laganja Estranja at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Laganja Estranja at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dancing diva Laganja Estranja naturally had her queer awakening when pop princess Britney Spears performed at the 2001 VMAs.

"Britney Spears! Any of her performances, but probably 'I'm a Slave 4 U.' Yellow python snake? That was such a moment. Brian Friedman choreography... I'll never forget it."

Lexi Love

Lexi Love at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lexi Love at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Similar to Estranja, Lexi Love had her queer awakening thanks to Britney Spears.

"Attending the Britney Spears Hit Me Baby One More Time concert in fourth row!"

Sam Star

Sam Star at the the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Sam Star at the the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Let's not forget the impact Disney Channel had on many queer youth, including Drag Race finalist Sam Star.

"Probably the episode of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody when Jesse McCartney was the guest. They snuck in the hotel and stole his underwear! It was over, girl."

Jewels Sparkles

Sam Star at the the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jewels Sparkles at the the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Speaking of Disney Channel, High School Musical had Jewels Sparkles swooning over the adorable characters.

"High School Musical. Get’cha head in the game! I wanted my head in the game real bad, girl. Girl, I never wanted to be a basketball more in my life."

Eric Sedeño

Eric Sede\u00f1o at the the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Eric Sedeño at the the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for MTV

Similar to Sparkles, Eric Sedeño was crushing on the male leads in the High School Musical franchise.

"I always say it's High School Musical 2. Zac Efron and Corbin Bleu... I needed them to kiss. That should have happened!"

