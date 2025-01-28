Dorinda Medley says the gays made her feel like Jesus Christ: 'I didn't really die'

The first murder on The Traitors wasn't so... nice.

Dorinda Medley is an undeniable icon from The Real Housewives of New York City and Bravo fans are feeling very robbed from seeing the reality star's antics on this season of The Traitors.

In fact, Medley's most passionate fans even went after Bob the Drag Queen on social media after he convinced his fellow Traitors to murder the lovable housewife.

"I'm not going to lie to you. I'm really enjoying all of this outrage about it. Can you imagine all of the content they missed? I was there for two things. Content and fashion," Medley tells PRIDE.

The backlash online has caused such waves that many people are even calling on Peacock to cast Medley on a future season so she has a fair shot at the roundtable.

"In a second, I would go back. It was a great experience. You never know! It was almost worth getting murdered. I'm telling you. For something I mourned for six months, that was a good move. I've gotten a lot of love!"

Medley understandably was very worried about how audiences would react to her early boot, but thankfully, the gays have rallied behind her and made her feel more special than ever before.

"I made the mistake of wandering into Rise Bar [in New York City] and it's as if Jesus Christ had been resurrected. It was like when Lazarus moved the stone! I didn't really die. I've just been up at Bluestone Manor hanging out!"

Although she's watching the rest of season from home, the Bravo star is hoping another Real Housewife will go all the way and win the grand prize.

"You know I'd love to see another Real Housewife win. I love my Dolores and I love Bob Harper. What else is there [besides my Housewives and gays?] We are running the world at this point!"

The Traitors airs Thursday nights on Peacock. To see the full interview with Dorinda Medley, check out the video at the top of the page.