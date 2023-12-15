Scroll To Top
Interviews

Dorinda Medley & Sonja Morgan Talk About Kelly Bensimon's RHUGT: RHONY Legacy Behavior

Dorinda Medley & Sonja Morgan Talk About Kelly Bensimon's 'RHUGT: RHONY Legacy' Behavior

Dorinda Medley Sonja Morgan Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip RHONY Legacy
Cindy Ord/Peacock

The fan-favorite ladies from the Big Apple are bringing their shenanigans back to our screens.

rickycornish

There's nothing like the RHONY OG's!

Peacock's hit show The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip recruited some of Bravo's favorite women from The Real Housewives of New York City to star in the current season.

The cast includes Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Kristen Taekman, and Kelly Bensimon as they return to St. Barts for a wild vacation that fans have to see to believe.

"If you read Andy Cohen's first book, he says the best Real Housewives franchises are the ones when they're really friends. We really have been together a long time. We have a trust level and we can go there and be vulnerable," Morgan tells PRIDE.

Since The Real Housewives of New York City received a reboot earlier this year, many hardcore Bravo fans have been calling the network to bring the OG's back to the original show.

"The fans have been so thirsty for us. This is just like a tiny little cup of water. I'm hoping it's not going to be enough for them. We've not gone anywhere! We're still in New York. We just pick up our marbles and start again. That is a good, strong New York woman," Medley says.

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip serves as a return for Kelly Bensimon to The Real Housewives after departing from RHONY back in 2011. During her time, many of her costars called her crazy and thought she acted erratic when they traveled to St. Barts for the first time.

"I had a wonderful time with Kelly on the trip, however, Dorinda called her a Rubik's Cube," Morgan shares.

"She's quirky. She slipped right in with all of us like it was nothing! We're all a little weird," Medley adds. "Who wants a normal housewife? That's the kiss of death. Who wants vanilla ice cream when you can have 21 flavors?"

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is streaming now on Peacock. To see the full interview with Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan, check out the video below.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoViralEntertainmentCelebrities
celebritiesentertainmentreality tvreal housewivesbravointerviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio