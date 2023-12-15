Dorinda Medley & Sonja Morgan Talk About Kelly Bensimon's 'RHUGT: RHONY Legacy' Behavior

There's nothing like the RHONY OG's!

Peacock's hit show The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip recruited some of Bravo's favorite women from The Real Housewives of New York City to star in the current season.

The cast includes Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Kristen Taekman, and Kelly Bensimon as they return to St. Barts for a wild vacation that fans have to see to believe.

"If you read Andy Cohen's first book, he says the best Real Housewives franchises are the ones when they're really friends. We really have been together a long time. We have a trust level and we can go there and be vulnerable," Morgan tells PRIDE.

Since The Real Housewives of New York City received a reboot earlier this year, many hardcore Bravo fans have been calling the network to bring the OG's back to the original show.

"The fans have been so thirsty for us. This is just like a tiny little cup of water. I'm hoping it's not going to be enough for them. We've not gone anywhere! We're still in New York. We just pick up our marbles and start again. That is a good, strong New York woman," Medley says.

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip serves as a return for Kelly Bensimon to The Real Housewives after departing from RHONY back in 2011. During her time, many of her costars called her crazy and thought she acted erratic when they traveled to St. Barts for the first time.

"I had a wonderful time with Kelly on the trip, however, Dorinda called her a Rubik's Cube," Morgan shares.

"She's quirky. She slipped right in with all of us like it was nothing! We're all a little weird," Medley adds. "Who wants a normal housewife? That's the kiss of death. Who wants vanilla ice cream when you can have 21 flavors?"

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is streaming now on Peacock. To see the full interview with Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan, check out the video below.