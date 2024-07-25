Heidi N Closet teases potential return to 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' (exclusive)

She's blessed and highly favored!

Heidi N Closet is famously known for her memorable runs on RuPaul's Drag Race and the popular spin-off All Stars.

The queen hasn't shied away from talking about her controversial choice to quit the competition, but that doesn't necessarily mean she's done with Drag Race for good.

"I give it to you every time! Well, not every time... we saw All Stars. It was a little much, [but] I think I might actually [return one day]. If the timing was right and I was asked, I think I would tiptoe back in there," Closet tells PRIDE.

During her appearance at RuPaul's DragCon, Closet teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics to meet all of her adoring fans and showcase how her makeup has evolved since her first time on Drag Race.

"I went from 'I hate hate hate your hair and makeup' to working with e.l.f... kinda iconic! Everything's been amazing. Blessed and highly favored chose me! Let's be real."

Visibility at events like DragCon are also more crucial than ever with this year's election heats up and LGBTQ+ rights serves as a hot button issue.

"We have people who are actively fighting to take away our rights. We have fought as a community for years and years to take steps forward. It's always been about community and that community is what will allow us to keep pushing."

