Interviews

Jessica Wild hilariously reveals what people should eat and drink at Puerto Rico Pride

Jessica Wild Puerto Rico Pride RuPaul's Drag Race
Jessica Wild

The RuPaul's Drag Race star is spilling the tea on everything to expect for people visiting the gorgeous island.

rickycornish

She loves that drink!

Pride Month is officially in full swing and people are waving their rainbow flags at exciting festivals all around the world.

One place that proudly celebrates Pride during this time of year is the breathtaking island of Puerto Rico.

Beyond its gorgeous scenery, delicious food, and inclusive culture, the U.S. territory is also home to some of our favorite RuPaul's Drag Race queens including meme queen and fierce performer Jessica Wild.

"You're going to feel the Puerto Rican love! We love each other. We have a lot of respect for each other. The drag community is amazing. They always want to give everything. The shows are insane," Wild tells PRIDE.

Wild has too many iconic lines from her time competing on Drag Race, with many of them hilariously referencing about food (Taco Tuesday!) or delicious drinks.

In Puerto Rico, this funny queen even says everyday food is much more delicious than one would expect.

"We love to eat great food! We love to drink. Even the fast food tastes different. Even Burger King tastes different! We put the flavor in everything. Just have a margarita! Just get drunk! If you want something very Puerto Rican, just have a Gasolina. It's a pouch full of all of the liquors together. Goodbye!"

Similar to Wild, many other notable Puerto Rican queens like Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Yara Sofia, and Alexis Mateo have brought their signature performance styles to Drag Race. Wild says the local queens put on a show that visitors won't forget.

"You're going to see them throwing water, jumping from the roof... it's just noon! It's a lot of high energy numbers. They do ballads that everyone's going to be singing along. It's a great show. Have a lot of fun in Puerto Rico. My island is not just a beautiful place, it's full of beautiful people. You're going to love it."

Want to visit Puerto Rico yourself? Check out the official website here for all of the info. To see the full interview with Jessica Wild, check out the video below.

Jessica Wild Hilariously Reveals What People Should Eat & Drink at Puerto Rico Prideyoutu.be

InterviewsVideoViralDragQueensPrideEntertainmentPrideGuidesTravelCelebrities
drag racepride monthrupaul's drag racecelebritiesdragdrag queensentertainmentjessica wildpridepuerto ricovideointerviews
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio