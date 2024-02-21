LaLa Ri & Jessica Wild are ready to compete again on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Bring back our girls!

LaLa Ri and Jessica Wild made quite the splash on the latest season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Both queens made it very far in the competition and LaLa Ri even took home the crown as the winner of the "Fame Games," while Jessica Wild had too many iconic memes to count.

Now, World of Wonder has recruited the two divas to host the new season of Binge Queens, where both queens get to watch and review sickening new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World.

"To be a part of the tenth season of Binge Queens is just amazing. I got to be with my good sis Jessica Wild! Hopefully we host a few more seasons later on in life," Ri tells PRIDE.

Fans will not only enjoy Ri and Wild's live reactions to new Drag Race episodes, but they also get to watch the queens play games while sipping on some very strong House of Love cocktails.

"It was Taco Tuesday every day! You're going to find a lot of tacos on every episode. Me and LaLa... we love to eat. We love to drink," Wild shares.

"Shout out to House of Love, okay? House of Love had us going," Ri adds.

"I love that drink," Wild says.

Even though All Stars 8 wrapped up recently, the queens haven't slowed down and are enjoying their packed calendars.

"I'm feeling like a season 16 queen! I've been working hard for years and I'm always busy, but I'm busier than ever. I'm 43 years old and I'm feeling brand new," Wild says.

"It was amazing to work with [Jessica], who I looked up to [and] inspired my drag. To be close with her and doing the Binge Queens is simply amazing," Ri adds.

The two hosts clearly have a lot of love for each other, but their competitive spirits won't be leaving anytime soon. Both Ri and Wild would love to compete again on Drag Race.

"Listen, any chance I get to be on TV... I am going to take the opportunity. Any chance I get to fight for money... I'm going to take that chance. Even when I get the crown, if they call me back, I'm going to continue to do it again," Ri says.

"[I'm] pretty sure you're going to see me back fighting for another crown. It's a good opportunity. I want to be like Jujubee. I want to be in 20 franchises," Wild concludes.

Binge Queens is streaming now on WOW Presents Plus. To see the full interview with LaLa Ri and Jessica Wild, check out the video below.