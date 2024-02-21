Scroll To Top
Interviews

LaLa Ri & Jessica Wild are ready to compete again on RuPaul's Drag Race

LaLa Ri & Jessica Wild are ready to compete again on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

LaLa Ri & Jessica Wild are ready to compete again on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
World of Wonder

The All Stars 8 alums are hosting the new season of Binge Queens and hinting at a possible werkroom return.

rickycornish

Bring back our girls!

LaLa Ri and Jessica Wild made quite the splash on the latest season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Both queens made it very far in the competition and LaLa Ri even took home the crown as the winner of the "Fame Games," while Jessica Wild had too many iconic memes to count.

Now, World of Wonder has recruited the two divas to host the new season of Binge Queens, where both queens get to watch and review sickening new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World.

"To be a part of the tenth season of Binge Queens is just amazing. I got to be with my good sis Jessica Wild! Hopefully we host a few more seasons later on in life," Ri tells PRIDE.

Fans will not only enjoy Ri and Wild's live reactions to new Drag Race episodes, but they also get to watch the queens play games while sipping on some very strong House of Love cocktails.

"It was Taco Tuesday every day! You're going to find a lot of tacos on every episode. Me and LaLa... we love to eat. We love to drink," Wild shares.

"Shout out to House of Love, okay? House of Love had us going," Ri adds.

"I love that drink," Wild says.

Even though All Stars 8 wrapped up recently, the queens haven't slowed down and are enjoying their packed calendars.

"I'm feeling like a season 16 queen! I've been working hard for years and I'm always busy, but I'm busier than ever. I'm 43 years old and I'm feeling brand new," Wild says.

"It was amazing to work with [Jessica], who I looked up to [and] inspired my drag. To be close with her and doing the Binge Queens is simply amazing," Ri adds.

The two hosts clearly have a lot of love for each other, but their competitive spirits won't be leaving anytime soon. Both Ri and Wild would love to compete again on Drag Race.

"Listen, any chance I get to be on TV... I am going to take the opportunity. Any chance I get to fight for money... I'm going to take that chance. Even when I get the crown, if they call me back, I'm going to continue to do it again," Ri says.

"[I'm] pretty sure you're going to see me back fighting for another crown. It's a good opportunity. I want to be like Jujubee. I want to be in 20 franchises," Wild concludes.

Binge Queens is streaming now on WOW Presents Plus. To see the full interview with LaLa Ri and Jessica Wild, check out the video below.

LaLa Ri & Jessica Wild Want to Return to 'RuPaul's Drag Race'youtu.be

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoRuPaulsDragRaceDragQueensEntertainmentCelebrities
drag racejessica wildlala rirupaul's drag racecelebritiesdragdrag queensentertainmentinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio