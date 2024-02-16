JORDY reveals his bedroom preferences & drops sexy new single (EXCLUSIVE)

It's getting hot in here!
Dante Velasquez
JORDY is quenching our thirst with his sexy new song "Second Minute Hour."
In the accompanying music video for the single, the singer is inviting fans into the bedroom as he gets it on with his sexy on-screen partner.
After disappointing news came out that JORDY was dropped from his label, the star is taking his power back by releasing whatever he wants on his own terms.
Exclusively chatting with PRIDE, JORDY is opening up on his new chapter, why he's hornier than ever, and what his steamy sexual preferences are.
JORDY isn't holding back.
Even though most artists would feel defeated by being dropped from their record label, JORDY is standing his ground.
"Everything's exciting. It feels new, it feels fresh. I'm ready for a rebirth," the singer tells PRIDE.
A sexy rebirth at that! "Second Minute Hour" kicks off a steamy new era for the singer who's ready to bare it all... literally.
"I'm just horny! I'm having a good time in life. I wanted to write a sex bop. I wanted to write a hot, steamy bop. I just want to have fun with this. I want to be horny and have a good time."
He loved getting spicy in front of the cameras.
The hot music video shows JORDY and his on-screen partner, Christos Tsiantoulas, leaving a party and then jumping into some steamy action in a warehouse.
Plus, the sensual choreography shows both guys expressing their sexuality in dominant and submissive roles... so it's basically very vers.
"I love that you noticed that, because that was a huge part of the conversation. I'm down to be dom, I'm down to be more sub, and I want to explore that. Christos made it so easy and comfy. The vibes were there. It was great."
He's not even afraid to dish on his sexual preferences.
Most people usually put on an act for the cameras, but that's not necessarily the case for JORDY.
Although he shows plenty of versatility in the music video, the singer admits that he's enjoying the vers lifestyle behind closed doors as well.
"I like both. I go in phases of leaning into one and then leaning into the other, but that was intentional. Lately, the bedroom has been a place for me to explore the more dominant side. That's been exciting and fun! I'm a very open book. I don't exclude anything. I'm into it all."
He hopes his sexy era can help others feel liberated.
Sex positivity and body positivity is essential in music as it helps many people love their individual preferences and styles.
By stepping out of his comfort zone, JORDY hopes fans and music lovers can connect to his new songs and feel seen.
"We've gotten this far to feel liberated. Nobody should be shamed for whatever they're into. They don't need to look a certain way to be into something. That is a really important message."
As summer rolls around and people start showing more skin, the star is hoping anyone on a journey of self-love can let this music guide them.
"If me sharing this part of myself makes someone feel a little more valid in their sexual preference and they've been shamed for that, f*** anything anyone says. The bedroom is your place to explore."
"Second Minute Hour" is available everywhere now.