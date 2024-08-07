Scroll To Top
Interviews

Nina West defends her All Stars 9 runways & says Plastique Tiara is the next RuPaul

Nina West defends her 'All Stars 9' runways & says Plastique Tiara is the next RuPaul

Nina West defends her 'All Stars 9' runways & says Plastique Tiara is the next RuPaul

The Drag Race alum is standing her ground against her haters online.

rickycornish

Sashay away, trolls.

Nina West is proud of her time on the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and she's not letting her haters bring her down.

Throughout the competition, many outspoken fans of the show expressed their dissatisfaction with West's runways. However, this kind and positive queen isn't listening to any negativity.

"I am proud of what I served! Sure, my reveals didn't work out all the time. I at least provided some talking points this season! Your hot takes are just that. They're probably as hot as your breath. Keep it to yourself and spread kindness and love. I'm thrilled that my name's in people's mouths," West tells PRIDE.

Not only is West defending her outfits on the runway, but she's also praising Plastique Tiara's unbelievable lewks and overall drag presence following All Stars 9.

"Plastique Tiara... that's the future of drag. She's so focused on creating her empire. You're going to see her in 20 years. I think she's the next RuPaul. I can't wait to see what she does. Hopefully she remembers me in her will."

West has truly developed such close bonds with her Drag Race sisters, but she's even more excited to work with them on the upcoming holiday tour A Drag Queen Christmas. This year, the iconic tour will be celebrating their milestone tenth anniversary.

"Jingle those bells honey! We are going bigger than we ever have. We got some of the biggest names in the game on this tour. Sasha Colby, Jimbo, Shea Couleé, Roxxxy Andrews, Angeria Paris VanMicheals... the list goes on and on. It's so important, especially this year. We embark on this tour a week after the national election, so we got a job to do."

Fans can get tickets to see A Drag Queen Christmas at the link here. To see the full interview with Nina West, check out the video at the top of the page.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoRuPaulsDragRaceViralDragQueensRuPaulEntertainmentCelebrities
rupaul's drag raceall stars 9celebritiesdrag queensentertainmentnina westplastique tiararupaulvideointerviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

30 sex toys that every gay man should own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

30 sex toys that every gay man should own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio