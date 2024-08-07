Nina West defends her 'All Stars 9' runways & says Plastique Tiara is the next RuPaul

Sashay away, trolls.

Nina West is proud of her time on the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and she's not letting her haters bring her down.

Throughout the competition, many outspoken fans of the show expressed their dissatisfaction with West's runways. However, this kind and positive queen isn't listening to any negativity.

"I am proud of what I served! Sure, my reveals didn't work out all the time. I at least provided some talking points this season! Your hot takes are just that. They're probably as hot as your breath. Keep it to yourself and spread kindness and love. I'm thrilled that my name's in people's mouths," West tells PRIDE.

Not only is West defending her outfits on the runway, but she's also praising Plastique Tiara's unbelievable lewks and overall drag presence following All Stars 9.

"Plastique Tiara... that's the future of drag. She's so focused on creating her empire. You're going to see her in 20 years. I think she's the next RuPaul. I can't wait to see what she does. Hopefully she remembers me in her will."

West has truly developed such close bonds with her Drag Race sisters, but she's even more excited to work with them on the upcoming holiday tour A Drag Queen Christmas. This year, the iconic tour will be celebrating their milestone tenth anniversary.

"Jingle those bells honey! We are going bigger than we ever have. We got some of the biggest names in the game on this tour. Sasha Colby, Jimbo, Shea Couleé, Roxxxy Andrews, Angeria Paris VanMicheals... the list goes on and on. It's so important, especially this year. We embark on this tour a week after the national election, so we got a job to do."

Fans can get tickets to see A Drag Queen Christmas at the link here. To see the full interview with Nina West, check out the video at the top of the page.