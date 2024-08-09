Scroll To Top
Sasha Colby spills on her new docuseries & finally meeting Chappell Roan

Your favorite drag queen's favorite drag queen linked up with your favorite artist's favorite artist!

rickycornish

It looks like mother has a new daughter.

Sasha Colby is continuing her world domination by quite literally popping up everywhere her fans go.

Whether if it's her new Live Nation docuseries premiering on YouTube or her successful Stripped Tour selling out theaters nationwide, it's hard to miss this queen since her crowning last year on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Despite her packed schedule, Colby recently joined one of her biggest fans, Chappell Roan, on stage at one of Roan's shows in Seattle to perform "HOT TO GO!"

"It was so great! Her giving me a shout-out at Coachella, her talking about me on Jimmy Fallon... it's great to see queer artists giving props to other queer artists. For me to be able to just talk and chat with one of the biggest pop stars right now is super cool. I'm so happy that goddess sees goddess and she is your favorite artist's favorite artist," Colby tells PRIDE.

Colby's life has truly felt like a movie since she was young and fans now get to really see a more vulnerable side to the queen in her docuseries HOME STRETCH.

"I think I'm one of the first drag artists that [Live Nation] actually promoted. My friends and I got to create magic and share it with the masses. All of the dreams I've achieved, I can't even believe all of those things have happened to me already. Once one manifestation comes true, that's when you ask for the next one and keep the momentum going. [I'm] able to invite you into my world!"

The first episode of HOME STRETCH: Sasha Colby is streaming now on YouTube. The following two episodes drop weekly every Wednesday. To see the full interview with Sasha Colby, check out the video above.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

