Taissa Farmiga reveals her all-time favorite season of 'American Horror Story'

Only one American Horror Story can be supreme.

Taissa Farmiga is known for her iconic characters in the AHS universe, including her notable roles as Violet Harmon in Murder House and Zoe Benson in Coven.

True fans of the hit show will also remember that Farmiga played both ladies in Apocalypse, which brought together many characters from Murder House, Coven, and Hotel. Plus, she even appeared in one episode of Roanoke.

So, with so many options to choose from, which season takes the cake as Farmiga's all-time favorite?

"Classics are classics for a reason. I think I have to go with Murder House and say season one. It changed my life," Farmiga tells PRIDE.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the passionate fanbase behind American Horror Story is largely made up by the LGBTQ+ community and Farmiga couldn't be more grateful to have so much support from her queer peers.

"It's an absolute honor and I feel so loved. It's truly just an honor to be loved by a community that really means so much to me."

Altough she hasn't starred on the hit FX show in quite some time, Farmiga is still staying booked and busy. Her latest film, She Taught Love, is the perfect flick to kick off the autumn season before fans watch her horror-related projects like AHS and The Nun.

"I'm super close to the creatives behind this project. It's a passion project that I've seen them pour their hearts into. I also love love in general. I love the idea of people growing and learning about themselves through love. I think you can learn a lot from this film."

As if she hasn't fed the gays enough with her memorable gigs, the star is also manifesting a leading queer role in a major project down the road, which is a dream her She Taught Love costar Arsema Thomas shares as well.

"Genuinely, I would love to play a queer woman in a contemporary story. That would be ideal role at this point in my life," Farmiga says.

"I was literally going to stay the same thing. Should we do a movie together?!" Thomas adds. "That's what I'm manifesting. Our teams will talk."

A queer love story with Farmiga and Thomas? We're already writing the fan fiction in our heads! Hollywood, if you are listening, make it happen. We are already seated, with popcorn, ready to go!

She Taught Love is playing now in select theaters and streaming now on Hulu. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.