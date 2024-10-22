Neon Trees heartthrob Tyler Glenn is teasing fans by entering his 'bottom era'

Everybody is talking about Tyler Glenn!

The Neon Trees frontman's impressive vocals can be heard on the band's iconic bops like "Everybody Talks," "Animal," and "Sleeping With a Friend."

Growing up in a Mormon household, the star had a hard timing coming out as a gay man, but he's now more comfortable in his skin than ever before.

"For me, if no one's listening, as long as I'm still proud of the whole thing, then I've stayed true to the vision from the beginning. I feel more in my body and proud of who I am. I feel way more confident in the way I want to present myself," Glenn tells PRIDE.

Neon Trees' new record Sink Your Teeth tackles plenty of empowering themes including sexuality, confidence, body image, and some exciting shenanigans in the bedroom.

"I've suffered from body dysmorphia. I've gone through that flow of wanting to be a skinny blonde twink to now being really proud of the masculine side of me."

Even though he's tapping more into his masculinity, Glenn admits he's actually ready to start a power bottom era.

"We're playing! I'm an aspiring bottom. I'm 40 and I guess that's daddy? Ever since I've had the beard, I've been called daddy, even by 38-year-olds. It feels weird!"

Sink Your Teeth is available everywhere now. To see the full interview with Tyler Glenn, check out the video at the top of the page.