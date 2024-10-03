'RHOP's Wendy Osefo opens up on her friendship with Karen Huger and why she feels 'hurt'

Scroll To Top
RHOP's Wendy Osefo opens up on her friendship with Karen Huger and why she's still feeling 'hurt'

There's been a shocking change of dynamics between the ladies of Potomac.

rickycornish

Grab your champagne flutes! The Real Housewives of Potomac is back.

After the drama of last season resulted in both Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Robyn Dixon exiting the show, season nine is serving as a new starting point for all of the ladies.

Even though Dr. Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant have feuded for a few years, the two are hoping to bury the hatchet as they celebrate Osefo's 40th birthday.

"There were some efforts made by some parties and there were discussions had. This is years worth of history between her and I. There was growth from both parties and I think you guys will enjoy seeing that," Osefo tells PRIDE.

While Osefo and Bryant's newfound friendship may be a bit of a surprise, nobody anticipated Karen Huger to talk poorly about Osefo behind her back. The trailer for the upcoming season teased a potential fallout between the two ladies.

"It definitely made me sad. We still have to get to the bottom of it. I was very much taken aback by it. I do have some questions, but right now, I'm just situated in a place where that was hurtful."

We're already counting down the days until the reunion!

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres Sunday night on Bravo. To see the full interview with Dr. Wendy Osefo, check out the video at the top of the page.

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

