Celebrities

Former 'RHOP' star Candiace Dillard Bassett is trading Bravo for baby, announces pregnancy

Following her exit from RHOP, the rising singer announced she’s having her first child with her husband Chris.

dariccott

After announcing her exit last month from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Candiace Dillard Bassett shed some light on what's next, announcing that she is pregnant with her first child with her husband, Chris.

Candiace and Chris met while working at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., where he was the manager, and she was a server. He proposed in May 2017, surprising her with all their friends and family. The two married in August 2018 at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in D.C. in an extravagant wedding in season 4 episode 2 of RHOP.

As well documented in the Bravo series, kids were a hot topic for Candiace, who is a "bonus mom" to Chris' three children from a previous marriage. Due to a busy schedule with an emerging music career, studying for her Executive MBA at the School of Business at Howard University, and moving into a new home, she debated the right time to get pregnant.

But according to ET, Candiace got the motherhood "itch."

"I always wondered, like, how would I know when I was ready? And I always felt like a part of my anxiety was that I wasn't sure that I would know, and when I knew, it was undeniable," she said.

In January, Candiace underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive using one of the embryos they froze two years ago. The couple shared that they had one female and one male embryo and don't know the baby's sex yet.

"It's so cool that you literally have no idea what you're getting," said Candiace, adding that she's looking forward to being a part of the "mom community" now. "It's a space I've been peering into from the outside, most of my friends and my cousins have kids. I've helped raise, change diapers and babysit all of my cousins' kids, so it's just gonna be fun to be a part of that community."

Candiace is almost in her second trimester at about 13 weeks. Until now, the couple has kept the news of their expanding family to a tight-knit group of close family and friends.

"It's been weird, but also really wonderful, I think, to keep it kind of to ourselves to this point. Outside of [family and friends] that it's just been, like, kind of quietly just growing a bun," said Candiace.

To catch up on the couple's journey up until now, you can stream previous seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac on Peacock.

Daric L. Cottingham

Daric L. Cottingham (she/her), Deputy Editor of PRIDE.com, is an award-winning news, culture, and entertainment journalist. She is a proud Southern Black trans woman based in Los Angeles holding a mass communications degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and a master's in Sports & Entertainment journalism from the University of Southern California. Beyond her career portfolio, which includes the LA Times, Spotify, and freelancing for publications like BuzzFeed, Harper's Bazaar, ESSENCE, The Washington Post, etc., she does advocacy work as a general board member of NABJLA, striving to make the industry more inclusive for Black journalists.

