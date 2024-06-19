Yvie Oddly spills on her spicy pics, darkroom stories & time on 'Drag Race' in new memoir

She's following her oddities and flying her freak flag!

Yvie Oddly is the talented queen who took home the crown on the eleventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race. Since then, the star has competed on All Stars 7, released new music, toured the world, and she's now dropping a new project for fans to sink their teeth into.

Her new memoir, All About Yvie: Into the Oddity, is giving readers a brand new look into Oddly's journey from her lonely childhood to becoming a successful entertainer today.

"I think the thing that I really related to with a lot of people on Drag Race was my story... not even my drag. I wanted to come clean about what it was like being on Drag Race [and] what made me so weird on the first place. Who is Yvie Oddly? I should figure out who she is," Oddly tells PRIDE.

Audiences will remember all of Oddly's legendary moments on Drag Race including her lip syncs, memorable feuds, and signature looks.

"We do really hash out my experience on Drag Race episode by episode. We had the pleasure of interviewing Silky [Nutmeg Ganache] and Brooke Lynn [Hytes], so there's also some perspectives from people I was competing with and/or maybe starting s**t with!"

As the self-dubbed "Queen of the Queerdos," Oddly hopes anyone who has ever felt like an outcast can resonate with her story by turning each page.

"If there's anything that you can take away from this book, you get to see exactly how I became the person that everyone got to know on season eleven. What in my life led me to be such an argumentative and very creative, unique human being? It's not all sunshine and rainbows. To polish a gem, you have to eat a turd."

Season eleven certainly served as a launching pad for Oddly's career, but All Stars 7 wasn't quite the experience she was hoping for.

Even though the fans loved the All Winners season, the queen spoke out against production after the show aired. She dives deeper into the mistreatment of the queens in her memoir.

"I definitely talk about All Stars a little bit too. If you follow me on social media, you know I have lots of opinions about everything. All Stars 7 was one of the coolest experiences, but it wasn't necessarily perfect. I do talk about why I was feeling the way I was feeling and why I spoke about it outside of the show."

While starring on reality TV, Oddly has spoken up about her connective tissue disorder called Ehlers–Danlos syndrome type three. In the book, she gets candid on living with the disease and how it's led to her becoming so confident in her skin. In fact, she's even unafraid to post full-frontal nudes online.

"You know that moment we all occasionally get where you see yourself in the mirror and look really good? I make sure to take a picture really quickly in that moment while it lasts, because it doesn't last forever. It's all about being in the moment. I don't really care who see my bits as long as you really see me for who I am."

During her time on All Stars 7, many of her contestants poked fun at what she's packing downstairs and the jokes have haunted her quite a bit since then.

"I'm a good sport and I'll remain to be a good sport, unless you tell me those d**k jokes at the inappropriate time. If you see me in the darkroom, don't make the Jinkx jokes to me there! I'll immediately show you how small my d**k can be."

Besides her own gorgeous looks, Oddly also gets asked about her own father every so often as he broke the internet when he appeared in the finale of season eleven.

"He opened up to me and said that he has a strong sexual attraction to people who support his children! How strange is that? If you're looking for a hot new daddy, go buy my book."

All About Yvie: Into the Oddity is available everywhere now. To see the full interview with Yvie Oddly, check out the video below.