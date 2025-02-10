Search form

Is Law Roach the newest permanent judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'? He sure thinks so!

World of Wonder/MTV

Law Roach and RuPaul on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Episode 6

We all know what that "third seat" usually means...

@andrewjstillman

If you thought RuPaul’s Drag Race was done shaking up the judges’ panel, think again, because Law Roach just slid into the “third seat,” and according to him, he’s here to stay.

The iconic celebrity stylist, known for dressing people like Zendaya and Celine Dion, just spilled some major tea about his alleged future on the show as a judge.

Roach first appeared as a guest judge during Season 16, where he quickly became a fan-favorite for his sharp critiques and undeniable presence. Now, after his appearance on Episode 6 of Season 17, he is dropping major hints — this is no one-time gig.

“I am not the special guest judge,” Roach told Parade in an exclusive interview prior to the episode airing. “I am sitting next to Ru, and Hunter Schafer is the special guest judge this episode.”

He also said his new position was “rotating.” The rotating “third seat” he took in the episode has historically been occupied by Drag Race regulars like Ross Mathews, Carson Kressley, and Ts Madison. While Roach hasn’t indicated he’s replacing anyone, he hinted that fans should expect to see him more often. As of this writing, World of Wonder has not officially confirmed or commented on Roach joining the cast.

When asked about his future on the panel, he played coy: “I don’t know what I can say. But I mean, we all know what that third seat represents.”

Fans have supported the idea of Roach becoming more regular on the show since he first appeared, and this isn’t the first time he’s expressed interest in joining, either. Back in November, he told Gay Times that if he was asked to join Drag Race full-time, he “definitely would.”

@gaytimes

Would @Luxury Law join the @RuPaul’s Drag Race judges panel? 👠 #dragrace #rupaul #rupaulsdragrace #dragracecontent #fashion #fashiontiktok #rupaulsdragraceallstars #legendary

Maybe he got his wish?

Although the show hasn’t said anything yet, if his words (and that prime real estate next to Ru) are any indication, he may already have one foot in the Werk Room door for good.

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

