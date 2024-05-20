Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Cynthia Erivo delivers a moving speech about queer fear and the right to exist

Cynthia Erivo delivers a moving speech about queer fear and the right to exist

Cynthia Erivo speaks onstage during the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Annual Gala at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for the Los Angeles LGBT Center

Cynthia Erivo speaks onstage during the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Annual Gala at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

“As I stand here in front of you, Black, bald-headed, pierced, and queer, I can say I know a thing or two about being the ‘other,’" she said.

@andrewjstillman

If you’re not as excited about the upcoming Wickedfilm adaptation as we are, then in the words of Ariana Grande, we can’t be friends.

Just kidding, but in all seriousness, we cannot wait to see the end result of the first part of the project directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Grande as Glenda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

Over the weekend, the annual gala at the Los Angeles LGBT Center gathered for a dinner at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall for a dinner hosted by Joel Kim Booster, where Erivo was presented with the Rand Schrader award to celebrate her achievements in the industry as well as her activism for the LGBTQ+ community.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who introduced her, raved about Erivo’s “immense talent and spirit,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, saying she’s “a steadfast advocate helping bring invisibility to the intersection of Black and queer identity.”

Upon acceptance of the award, which is named after the pioneering L.A. gay rights activist, Erivo proceeded to deliver a moving and epic speech that addressed her queerness and her admiration of those who “could fully embody their true authentic self, wear their queerness like a feather boa and proudly state, ‘That is a beautiful part of who I am.’”

Describing how she felt that she’d looked at her “own community from inside the glass box,” Erivo went on to say that ignoring her queer identity was a disservice to herself and that the box had shattered.

“I've walked out into the wide open spaces, into the arms of you all, and it feels like home,” she said.

When it came to openly admitting her queerness under the public’s gaze, she said it meant taking a “risk” to find her own freedom and hit us all in the feels when she said, “I wanted to live, not just exist.”

We know the feeling well.

Erivo also took some time to talk about the upcoming Wicked adaption, saying, “I see it as no coincidence that the universe urged a director named John. M Chu to take on the mammoth task that is Wicked and the universe saw fit to lead me to him and play a character like darling, green Elphaba, who is branded ‘wicked’.”

Regarding her connection to the character, she said, “As I stand here in front of you, Black, bald-headed, pierced, and queer,” pausing while everyone took a moment to celebrate her for all she is, and continued, “I can say I know a thing or two about being the ‘other.’ Elphaba’s story is a cautionary tale of what it means to have to stand on your individuality, your otherness, even when systems of oppression are set against you.”

She described Elphaba as a “colorful, powerful, magical woman” who, “despite being disparaged, demonized, and discriminated against, becomes the hero. Wicked is the reclamation and the reimagining of all the labels that are used against her. It is the proclamation of her right to exist in all of her power. If that sounds familiar to you colorful, magical people in this room, it should be.”

This is further proof that Erivo was the perfect choice for the role, and we couldn’t think of someone more deserving of the award.

Mark your calendars for November 27 when Wicked hits theaters.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesEntertainment
wicked movieariana grandejada pinkett smithjoel kim boosterjon m chulgbtq communitylos angeles lgbt centerqueer identityrand schrader awardwickedcynthia erivoCynthia Erivo
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio