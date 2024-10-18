Lee Pace joins cast of 'The Running Man' reboot and we can't WAIT

Another cast announcement has been made for the upcoming Edgar Wright-directed reboot of The Running Man.

This time, it's heartthrob Lee Pace as one of The Running Man's main villains. Here's what we know so far:

The Running Man is both an adaptation of the 1985 novel by Richard Bachman — a pseudonym used by famed horror author Stephen King — and the 1987 movie of the same name, also based on the novel. The Running Man follows Ben Richards in a dystopian America, year 2025. Richards volunteers to become a contestant on the game show The Running Man, hosted by the insidious government-owned television channel simply named The Network. If Richards can survive 30 days as a designated enemy of the state, being hunted by law enforcement and The Network's specially trained Hunters, he wins $1 billion and can finally afford medicine for his gravely ill daughter.

Pace is joining a small but already all star cast. Protagonist Ben Richards, once played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, will be portrayed this time around by Glen Powell. Also in the principle cast as another contestant is Love Lies Bleeding'sKaty O'Brian, who starred alongside Powell in last summer's blockbuster hit Twisters. Just yesterday it was announced that Josh Brolin had been cast as one of the executives at The Network, a role which he is billed as simply "Ruthless Producer" for, Fangoriareports. In a similar style, Pace will be playing a character named Evan McCone in the book, who is currently only credited as "Chief Hunter" on IMDB.



The Running Man is set to release in theaters November 21, 2025.