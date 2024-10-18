Scroll To Top
Movies

Lee Pace joins cast of 'The Running Man' reboot and we can't WAIT

Lee Pace joins cast of 'The Running Man' reboot and we can't WAIT

Actor Lee Pace
Courtesy of Dave Benett/GettyImages

Lee Pace joins Glen Powell, Katy O'Brian, and Josh Brolin in this adaptation of the 1985 Stephen King novel.

@politebotanist

Another cast announcement has been made for the upcoming Edgar Wright-directed reboot of The Running Man.

This time, it's heartthrob Lee Pace as one of The Running Man's main villains. Here's what we know so far:

The Running Man is both an adaptation of the 1985 novel by Richard Bachman — a pseudonym used by famed horror author Stephen King — and the 1987 movie of the same name, also based on the novel. The Running Man follows Ben Richards in a dystopian America, year 2025. Richards volunteers to become a contestant on the game show The Running Man, hosted by the insidious government-owned television channel simply named The Network. If Richards can survive 30 days as a designated enemy of the state, being hunted by law enforcement and The Network's specially trained Hunters, he wins $1 billion and can finally afford medicine for his gravely ill daughter.

Pace is joining a small but already all star cast. Protagonist Ben Richards, once played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, will be portrayed this time around by Glen Powell. Also in the principle cast as another contestant is Love Lies Bleeding'sKaty O'Brian, who starred alongside Powell in last summer's blockbuster hit Twisters. Just yesterday it was announced that Josh Brolin had been cast as one of the executives at The Network, a role which he is billed as simply "Ruthless Producer" for, Fangoriareports. In a similar style, Pace will be playing a character named Evan McCone in the book, who is currently only credited as "Chief Hunter" on IMDB.

The Running Man is set to release in theaters November 21, 2025.

From Your Site Articles
MoviesCelebrities
glen powelljosh brolinkaty obrianlee pacequeer actorsrichard bachmanstephen kingthe running manmovies
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
EqualPride supports the National LGBTQ Task ForceThe Pride Store Halloween

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Read Full Bio