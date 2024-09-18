40 queer women with tantalizingly sexy HANDS that we want ALL OVER us

I told a friend recently that if I'm not getting love from someone with the energy of a cartoon wolf seeing a hot lady, I don't want it. I want heart eyes, steam coming out of the ears, and an anvil sound to play as their jaw drops to the ground. Is that too much to ask for? No, it's not! And I know it's not because time and time again Katy O'Brian and her wife Kylie Chi show me that true love is out there.
Katy O'Brian, who you'll recognize from Love Lies Bleeding, Twisters, and she's starring in an upcoming queer zombie movie Queens of the Dead that has an absolutely stacked cast. She's also a former MMA fighter and past, present, and future smoke show. Oh, and one of PRIDE's inaugural Grand Marshals.
No one is more aware of her hotness than her wife, fellow actress Kylie Chi. Chi credits herself in her social media bios as "wife to sex on a stick @thekatyo". She routinely posts some of her thirstiest thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), even crossposting screenshots of them to her Instagram to make sure the people know how down bad she is for O'Brian.
Yesterday, Chi posted this:
The post had it's intended impact, and then some. We are now all wide awake, no longer sleeping on the hotness of Katy O'Brian's hands. Now there was a new problem.
This then created a real If You Give a Mouse a Cookie situation. You see, if I start thinking about Katy O'Brian's hot hands, I'm going to start thinking about all the other hot queer women with remarkably hot hands. We didn't want any of those in O'Brian's excellent company to continue to go underappreciated, so here are 40 queer women with sexy, sexy hands for your appreciative viewing pleasure.
Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner