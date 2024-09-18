Scroll To Top
Celebrities

40 queer women with tantalizingly sexy HANDS that we want ALL OVER us

40 queer women with tantalizingly sexy HANDS that we want ALL OVER us

A triptych of musician Julien Baker, actress Katy O'Brian, and musician Towa Bird.
Courtesy of Taylor Hill/GettyImages, Monica Schipper/Getty Images, and Kristy Sparow/GettyImages.

If you've got hands like these, then slide us the digits...

@politebotanist

I told a friend recently that if I'm not getting love from someone with the energy of a cartoon wolf seeing a hot lady, I don't want it. I want heart eyes, steam coming out of the ears, and an anvil sound to play as their jaw drops to the ground. Is that too much to ask for? No, it's not! And I know it's not because time and time again Katy O'Brian and her wife Kylie Chi show me that true love is out there.

Katy O'Brian, who you'll recognize from Love Lies Bleeding, Twisters, and she's starring in an upcoming queer zombie movie Queens of the Dead that has an absolutely stacked cast. She's also a former MMA fighter and past, present, and future smoke show. Oh, and one of PRIDE's inaugural Grand Marshals.

No one is more aware of her hotness than her wife, fellow actress Kylie Chi. Chi credits herself in her social media bios as "wife to sex on a stick @thekatyo". She routinely posts some of her thirstiest thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), even crossposting screenshots of them to her Instagram to make sure the people know how down bad she is for O'Brian.

Yesterday, Chi posted this:

The post had it's intended impact, and then some. We are now all wide awake, no longer sleeping on the hotness of Katy O'Brian's hands. Now there was a new problem.

This then created a real If You Give a Mouse a Cookie situation. You see, if I start thinking about Katy O'Brian's hot hands, I'm going to start thinking about all the other hot queer women with remarkably hot hands. We didn't want any of those in O'Brian's excellent company to continue to go underappreciated, so here are 40 queer women with sexy, sexy hands for your appreciative viewing pleasure.

Katy O'Brian, obviously.

Towa Bird

Julien Baker

Kerri Colby

Renee Rapp

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner

Bosco

Kristin Kish

Lena Waithe

Carrie Brownstein

Laverne Cox

Jinkx Monsoon

Amber Whittington

Jacqueline Toboni

Kali Reis

Tegan and Sara

Hayley Kiyoko

Dominique Jackson

Jamie Lee Rattray

Britney Griner

Melissa King

Doechii

Adore Delano

Tess Holiday

Brandi Carlile

Megan Thee Stallion

Chappell Roan

Sasheer Zamata

Devery Jacobs

Hunter Schafer

k.d. lang

Thandiwe Newton

Sarah Paulson

Midori Francis

Margaret Cho

Jasika Nicole

Tracy Chapman

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesWomenLesbian
amber whittingtoncarrie brownsteinadore delanoalyssa thomasboscobrandi carlilebrittney grinerchappell roandevery jacobsdewanna bonnerdoechiidominique jacksonhayley kiyokohunter schaferjacqueline tobonijamie lee rattrayjasika nicolejinkx monsoonjulien bakerk.d. langkali reiskaty o'briankristen kishkylie chilaverne coxlena waithelesbainslgbtq thirst traplgbtq womenmargaret chomegan thee stallionmelissa kingmidori francisqueer womenrenee rappsarah paulsonsasha colbysasheer zamatategan and saratess holidaythandiwe newtontowa birdtracy chapman
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Read Full Bio