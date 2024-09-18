40 queer women with tantalizingly sexy HANDS that we want ALL OVER us

I told a friend recently that if I'm not getting love from someone with the energy of a cartoon wolf seeing a hot lady, I don't want it. I want heart eyes, steam coming out of the ears, and an anvil sound to play as their jaw drops to the ground. Is that too much to ask for? No, it's not! And I know it's not because time and time again Katy O'Brian and her wife Kylie Chi show me that true love is out there.

Katy O'Brian, who you'll recognize from Love Lies Bleeding, Twisters, and she's starring in an upcoming queer zombie movie Queens of the Dead that has an absolutely stacked cast. She's also a former MMA fighter and past, present, and future smoke show. Oh, and one of PRIDE's inaugural Grand Marshals.

No one is more aware of her hotness than her wife, fellow actress Kylie Chi. Chi credits herself in her social media bios as "wife to sex on a stick @thekatyo". She routinely posts some of her thirstiest thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), even crossposting screenshots of them to her Instagram to make sure the people know how down bad she is for O'Brian.



Yesterday, Chi posted this:



The post had it's intended impact, and then some. We are now all wide awake, no longer sleeping on the hotness of Katy O'Brian's hands. Now there was a new problem. This then created a real If You Give a Mouse a Cookie situation. You see, if I start thinking about Katy O'Brian's hot hands, I'm going to start thinking about all the other hot queer women with remarkably hot hands. We didn't want any of those in O'Brian's excellent company to continue to go underappreciated, so here are 40 queer women with sexy, sexy hands for your appreciative viewing pleasure.

Katy O'Brian, obviously. See on Instagram

Towa Bird See on Instagram

Julien Baker See on Instagram

Kerri Colby See on Instagram

Renee Rapp See on Instagram

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner See on Instagram

Bosco See on Instagram

Kristin Kish See on Instagram

Lena Waithe See on Instagram

Carrie Brownstein See on Instagram

Laverne Cox See on Instagram

Jinkx Monsoon See on Instagram

Amber Whittington See on Instagram

Jacqueline Toboni See on Instagram

Kali Reis See on Instagram

Tegan and Sara See on Instagram

Hayley Kiyoko See on Instagram

Dominique Jackson See on Instagram

Jamie Lee Rattray See on Instagram

Britney Griner See on Instagram

Melissa King See on Instagram

Doechii See on Instagram

Adore Delano See on Instagram

Tess Holiday See on Instagram

Brandi Carlile See on Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion See on Instagram

Chappell Roan See on Instagram

Sasheer Zamata See on Instagram

Devery Jacobs See on Instagram

Hunter Schafer See on Instagram

k.d. lang See on Instagram

Thandiwe Newton See on Instagram

Sarah Paulson See on Instagram

Midori Francis See on Instagram

Margaret Cho See on Instagram

Jasika Nicole See on Instagram