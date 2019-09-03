8 Misconceptions About the Way Queer Women Have Sex

Because we live in a fabulously patriarchal society that's not exactly all about in women’s empowerment, we find ourselves in a place where women’s pleasure is rarely (if ever) centered around conversations about sex. We especially don’t talk about women’s sexuality as being focused on pleasure. More often than not, it’s focused on the gratification of men.

So what happens when we talk about girls who sleep with other girls? Here’s a hint: we just don’t talk about it at all. And, if we do, we again center it on male gratification.

Because this rad patriarchal society doesn’t want to talk about women’s pleasure, and women pleasuring other women, we’re going to talk about just that—and tear down the infamous misconceptions concerning girl-on-girl hookups.