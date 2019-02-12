Octavia Spencer Joins Anne Hathaway in Spooky The Witches Remake

Octavia Spencer and Anna Hathaway are gearing up to terrify a new generation of impressionable children in Robert Zemeckis’ take on the 90s cult classic film The Witches.

According to Variety, Spencer is in talks to play the grandmother of 7-year-old Bruno, who both stumble into a conference of witches. Hathaway will be playing the Grand High Witch and plots to turn the city's children into mice.

While Anjelica Huston originated the role in 1990 movie, The Witches was originally a 1973 Roald Dahl novel. "Sources close to the project say Zemeckis’ version will be more rooted in the original source material, while Huston’s version was a loose adaptation," Variety reports.

Along with Zemeckis, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark writer Guillermo del Toro and Roma writer Alfonso Cuaron are also involved with the project.

Anyone else feeling bewitched?