Kim Petras' 'Malibu' Video Is the Queer, Star-Studded Bop We Need RN

The pop princess teamed up with some of our fave LGBTQ+ celebs for her new summer banger—from home!

A worldwide pandemic might have most of us stuck indoors, but that doesn't mean summer is canceled! In fact, if the brand new music video for Kim Petras' latest song "Malibu" is anything to go by, it means that it's totally possible to live your best summer life from the comfort of your home!

With the help of fans from all over the world and some of our favorite LGBTQ+ celebs and influencers, like Demi Lovato, Jonathan Van Ness, Todrick Hall, Aquaria, and Pablo Vittar, as well as friends and allies like Charli XCX, Paris Hilton, Aly & AJ, and Jessie J, the new visuals from the "Heart to Break" singer proved that Malibu isn't just a place, it's also a state of mind.

Even if you're nowhere near the beach during quarantine, you can still put on your best hot girl 'fit, head outside, and frolic in the sun to Kim's latest bop.

Break out the sunscreen and catch a glimpse of some of your fave queer celebs in the music video for "Malibu" below!