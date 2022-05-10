Listen to Tove Lo’s Haunting Dance Cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s 'good 4 u'

Pop star Tove Lo stopped by P3 Sveriges Radio to perform her new song "No One Dies From Love" and gave her fans a treat with a stunning cover of Olivia Rodrigo's hit song "good 4 u."

The cover begins as a haunting piano ballad but by the end, the "Talking Body" singer somehow transforms it into a melancholy dance track. "favorite song ily," Lo wrote about the track on Instagram.

"Chills. Best cover ever. That emotional dance break… oof," reads one comment with many others echoing the sentiment. Cover of the year goes to...!

Watch Tove Lo's performances below: