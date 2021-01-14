Lady Gaga Is Performing at the Biden-Harris Inauguration

The Oscar-winning singer-songwriter is taking her talents to D.C. for a historical inauguration ceremony!

Pop legend Lady Gaga is set to perform the National Anthem at the upcoming presidential inauguration ceremony!

Yup, that's right! After already slaying a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" back in 2016 during the opening festivities of Super Bowl 50, the Oscar winner and passionate LGBTQ+ activist is taking a break from Chromatica and blessing us Earth-dwellers with her first live, televised performance of 2021.

"I am deeply honored to be joining @BidenInaugural on January 20 to sing the National Anthem and celebrate the historic inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris!" Gaga wrote in a tweet earlier this morning announcing the news.

Alongside other pop main girls like Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift, Gaga has been a vocal supporter of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (she spoke on the campaign trail last year on election day), so her getting picked to perform comes at no surprise.

But Mother Monster isn't the only pop queen on the lineup for the history-making Biden-Harris inauguration! Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez, who co-headlined last year's Super Bowl with Shakira, is also set to take the stage for a special musical performance!

Considering all of the chaos that has been happening as of late, this is the kind of good news we've been NEEDING to hear, so we can't wait to see Gaga and JLo do their thing next week!

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's inauguration will take place on Wednesday, January 20! Relive Gaga's epic National Anthem performance from Super Bowl 50 below!