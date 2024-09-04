Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher joins the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' and we're SWOONING

Olympic rugby star and total smoke show Ilona Maher is getting ready to dance her heart out!

Maher has had an amazing year. She shot to fame with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram, she lead Team USA to its first bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, just last week she showed off her incredible athletic build on the cover of Sports illustrated Swimsuit Edition, and now she's putting on her dance shoes and joining the new cast of Dancing with the Stars.

Maher will be joining an all-star cast for season 33 of the iconic show and has been paired with pro dancer Alan Bersten.

She's not the only Olympic medalist to join the celebrity lineup. Stephen Nedoroscik, who the internet dubbed the "Pommel horse guy," is also competing with pro Rylee Arnold as his partner, Deadline reports.

Also joining the cast are former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks, Model Brook Mader, Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight), actress and reality TV veteran Tori Spelling, Reginald VelJohnson (Die Hard), and the newest BacheloretteJenn Tran.

Co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will return alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Maher uses her social media platforms (she has 3.8 million followers on Instagram and 2.3 million on TikTok) to talk about body positivity and advocate for women in sports, and she'll likely get a chance to talk about both while she's on DWTS.

" I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do," Maher said in her cover interview with Sports Illustrated. "It showed me how capable my body is and it's not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified."

Maher is known for her motto, "Best. Beauty, Brains." and we can't wait to see her bring that energy to the glittery reality competition!

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, Sept. 17 on ABC.