Watch this Texas Democrat epically shut down anti-LGBTQ+ Christian nationalists with the bible

A video of Texas State Rep. James Talarico calling out the homophobic views of Christian nationalists is currently going viral on TikTok, and it's the most satisfying thing we've seen in a long time.

Last week, the Austin Democrat spoke at a news conference at the Texas Capitol, where he praised local school boards for resoundingly rejecting a bid by Texas Republicans to have religious chaplains provide mental health services to public school students.

But he didn't stop at praising the school board. Talarico — who once accused Texas Republicans of being hypocrites for demanding the Ten Commandments be allowed in schools but not rainbow flags — also used the teaching of Jesus Christ to slam Christian nationalists for their blatant attempt to insert their anti-LGBTQ+ conservative religious beliefs into schools.

"Christian nationalism is on the rise. Three years ago, Christian nationalists stormed the U.S. Capitol, killing police officers while carrying crosses and signs reading 'Jesus Saves,'" he began his rousing speech before calling out the "Christian nationalists on the U.S. Supreme Court" for overturning Roe v. Wade and the "Christian nationalist billionaires" who are trying to "dismantle democracy" by first trying to destroy public education.