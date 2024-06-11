10 pics of Naomi Smalls kicking off Pride at the Virgin Hotels in Nashville — she is THAT girl

Virgin Hotels Nashville
Virgin Hotels Nashville kicked off Pride Month with event producer Deryck Todd on Saturday, June 1 during the third annual Bath & Body party at the hotel’s rooftop, The Pool Club. Special guest Naomi Smalls, a beloved contestant from RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, was in attendance.
Smalls performed throughout the night, talked to the crowd about the last time she was in Nashville after the city's drag ban was lifted, and raised $1,000 for InclusionTN and Oasis Center. The night continued with multiple performances from local queens and activists like Vidalia Anne Gentry, Cya Inhale, and more.
Keep scrolling for a look at the night's Pride festivities!
