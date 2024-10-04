40 hunky guys celebrating Jocktober that are the reason for the season

Courtesy of Christopher Babka @christophilanthropy; courtesy of @the_theo_ford via Instagram courtesy of @musclegymbunny4life via Instagram
It’s that time of year again! No, not Spooky Season, although it is. No, not the start of fall, even though it is that, too. No, it’s officially Jocktober once again, and we are PUMPED!
This sinfully sexy holiday is a month-long celebration of the jockstrap — that sexy style of underwear that somehow manages to look hot on everyone. I mean, how can you go wrong with underwear that shows off your cakes in the back and bulge in the front?
To celebrate this auspicious month, men across the internet are posting steamy pics of themselves decked out in jocks on Instagram, and we love seeing our feed full of half-naked men is making us so thirsty. We know Thanksgiving is technically the holiday where we give thanks, but we are very thankful for Jocktober.
And the wonderful thing about this holiday is that not only does it give us an excuse to check out what everyone looks like in our fave style of undies, but it’s also a chance to see a wide diversity of body types because Jocktober doesn’t discriminate and we love it for that!