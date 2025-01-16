MAGA firebrand Megyn Kelly blames DEI and 'obese' lesbians for the Los Angeles fires

As fires continue to ravage the Los Angeles area, Conservatives have spent the past week blaming DEI hires, Democratic Governor Gavin Newson, and the out-lesbian fire chief for the natural disaster.
Now, MAGA firebrand Megyn Kelly has taken things a step further by ranting about how “overweight, out-of-shape women” running the Los Angeles Fire Department are sending “obese” lesbians to save people trapped by the fires when she just wants to be rescued by a “strong man.”
On a recent episode of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, the 54-year-old outspoken Donald Trump supporter blamed DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) for weakening the fire department’s response to the deadly wildfires, making the inflammatory comment that this is the one place where she would support biological women being replaced by transgender women, the New York Post reports.
“I believe I speak for all females in Los Angeles when I say, we want a strong man to rescue us,” Kelly said. “That’s what we want. Do we ask for too much?”
Despite there only being three women on the 145-person LAFD’s leadership team, Kelly insisted the women at the top are to blame for the perceived failures of the department.
Kristen Crowley, LAFD’s first LGBTQ+ fire chief, has been the target of online harassment and harsh criticism from the right wing, who think she was an undeserving DEI hire, even though she has 22 years of experience in the fire department.
Kelly jumped on this bandwagon but added insults about the women’s weight. “These three women who are all at the top there … I mean honestly, I’m not trying to be mean, but they’re obese. These are overweight, out-of-shape women,” she said.
She continued, “The last thing I want to see if I’m in a burning building is a) a woman, and b) an obese woman.”
After insulting the women’s weight, Kelly moved on to homophobia and transphobia. “Who takes comfort in ‘I’m going to die, but it’s in the presence of an obese lesbian’? This is ridiculous,” she said.
Then she slid into a bizarre argument for the inclusion of trans women while also being wildly insulting. “If they’re so intent on getting women into the fire department, why can’t we get the so-called ‘trans women’?”
Kelly has been a vocal critic of trans women participating in sports and used that favorite conservation talking point to call out the women in the fire department.
“Let’s get the fake women who want to invade our sports and redirect them to the fire department,” she said. “That would be a great place for you to break barriers as a quote ‘woman’ in the firefighting realm where you still have all of your male advantage.”
In actuality, the LAFD’s budget was slashed by $17.6 million in 2024. “The reduction … has severely limited the department’s capacity to prepare for, train for, and respond to large-scale emergencies, including wildfires,” Crowley explained in a memo in December.