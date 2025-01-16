MAGA firebrand Megyn Kelly blames DEI and 'obese' lesbians for the Los Angeles fires

As fires continue to ravage the Los Angeles area, Conservatives have spent the past week blaming DEI hires, Democratic Governor Gavin Newson, and the out-lesbian fire chief for the natural disaster.

Now, MAGA firebrand Megyn Kelly has taken things a step further by ranting about how “overweight, out-of-shape women” running the Los Angeles Fire Department are sending “obese” lesbians to save people trapped by the fires when she just wants to be rescued by a “strong man.”

On a recent episode of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, the 54-year-old outspoken Donald Trump supporter blamed DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) for weakening the fire department’s response to the deadly wildfires, making the inflammatory comment that this is the one place where she would support biological women being replaced by transgender women, the New York Post reports.

“I believe I speak for all females in Los Angeles when I say, we want a strong man to rescue us,” Kelly said. “That’s what we want. Do we ask for too much?”

Despite there only being three women on the 145-person LAFD’s leadership team, Kelly insisted the women at the top are to blame for the perceived failures of the department.

Kristen Crowley, LAFD’s first LGBTQ+ fire chief, has been the target of online harassment and harsh criticism from the right wing, who think she was an undeserving DEI hire, even though she has 22 years of experience in the fire department.

Kelly jumped on this bandwagon but added insults about the women’s weight. “These three women who are all at the top there … I mean honestly, I’m not trying to be mean, but they’re obese. These are overweight, out-of-shape women,” she said.