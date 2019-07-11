Indya Moore Haunts Us in Trailer for LGBTQ Sci-Fi Series Magic Hour

If there's one area of television that's lacking in with LGBTQ representation, it's sci-fi and fantasy. (Perhaps that's why queer people obsessed so intensely over Black Mirror's Emmy-winning episode "San Junipero.") But filmmaker Che Greyson is out to change that with her new show Magic Hour, an anthology horror series pushing queer folks and people of color to the forefront.

The pilot episode, "Soul-Search," will star by model, activist, and Pose actor Indya Moore. The episode is "a retelling of Frankenstein with a modern twist; telling this classic story through the perspective of the 'monster.'"

"How do you claim your humanity when others try to strip you of it?" asks the description. "Bella was 'created' with no clear motive or objective. The man who made her has condemned her a monster. Trapped in a hotel room, Bella decides to break free and brave the outside world in search of meaning. As she roams the bustling streets of Tokyo, she has life-changing encounters with the people she meets. And when she stumbles upon a karaoke bar and meets the owner Eiko, Bella soon discovers a life and love she could have never imagined. But will Bella successfully break free from her creator and find a sense of humanity or will she fall prey to his deadly prophecy?"

If that description piqued your interest, Magic Hour could use your help. Greyson launched a Kickstarter to raise money for post-production costs and to be able to tell more stories like this one with new episodes in the future.

"The thing that connects all of the episodes together is the occurrence of 'magic hour,' a time of day when everything looks freaking gorgeous or, in the show's case, a time when parallel dimensions and realities overlap and collide with each other to create remarkable stories that stretch the imagination and shock the senses," Greyson explains. "Each episode will explore themes like love, belonging, humanity and sacrifice. Stories that will keep you up at night, will make you think, or just creep you the hell out. Tales of robots exploring the gender binary, girls curing addictions, bigots turning into animals and femmes giving birth to celestial beings (to name a few)."

Support Magic Hour by donating to the Kickstarter here. And watch the teaser trailer for Indya Moore's pilot episode "Soul-Search" below!