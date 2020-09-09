Ellen Swears 'We’re Gonna Talk About It' in Upcoming Talk Show Return

After a controversial hiatus, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will return to television on Monday, September 21.

"I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio," said DeGeneres in a statement. "And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it," referring to this summer's allegations of a toxic workplace environment on her show, a formal inquiry into the working conditions from WarnerMedia, and the ousting of three senior-level producers on the show.

DeGeneres apologized for the situation in July in a letter to her staff. "As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or—worse—disregarded," she wrote. "To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me."

It seems like DeGeneres will face the situation head-on when the talk show returns. Upcoming guests on the show's 18th season include Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, Chrissy Teigen, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler, and Orlando Bloom.