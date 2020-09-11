Betty Who Hopes Her Unpregnant Role Is Your Lesbian Sexual Awakening

"It would be very full circle if I could make a budding young queer girl feel 1/100th of the way Shane from The L Word made me feel," the pop singer & actress told PRIDE.

Unpregnant might just be the funniest — and most important — movie of the year.

Premiering today on HBO Max, Five Feet Apart star Haley Lu Richardson plays Veronica, a tight-laced 17-year-old high school senior who discovers that she's pregnant. In order to keep her Ivy League aspirations in sight, she decides to get an abortion. But since she's under 18 and living in Missouri, the nearest clinic that can perform the procedure is three states away. Veronica enlists the help of her grade school pal Bailey (Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira) and so begins an epic, atypical road trip comedy unlike any we've seen before.

About halfway through the film, Veronica and Bailey make a pit-stop and meet Kira Matthews, a hot lesbian race car driver played by pop songstress Betty Who. We don't want to give away too much of the story, but sparks fly between Bailey and Kira and Unpregnant blesses us with an explosion of queer girl feels.

Just ahead of the movie's premiere, Who answered a few questions for PRIDE via email about her very first film, life in quarantine, why she took on the role of the effortlessly sexy queer girl of dreams, Unpregnant's pro-choice message, new music, and of course, the gays!

PRIDE: How is married life?

Who: It’s honestly so special and wonderful. A silver lining of quarantine has been spending so much time together. Our lives have gone through a lot of changes so it’s almost like getting to know each other all over again. I feel really lucky.

What's one thing you've been doing to cope with this pandemic?

I’ve been baking. A lot. And honestly, if I do say so myself, I’m literally so good at it?? It’s become a really therapeutic and exciting way to kill a lot of time. I just watch Great British Bake Off for hours and bake insanely ambitious desserts that I then have to resist eating the entirety of. My roommate and husband really love/really hate me.

This is your first movie, correct? Why did you choose Kira as your first role?

Yes, this is my first movie. I would love to say I chose her, but I was honestly just grateful to book anything!! It’s hard out here for an up-and-coming actor! I feel really grateful to have had my first experience on a movie be this movie. Not only was I so excited to work alongside every single actor in the film but the crew made me feel so at ease because they knew I was pretty nervous. I was even surprised how much fun I had given it was about 19 degrees Fahrenheit the night we were in the funhouse and my wardrobe was a crop top!

You get to play this badass, racecar-driving lesbian. What was that like and how did it feel being a queer girl's fantasy girl?

I LOVED it. Kira is definitely way cooler than I am. I wish I could wear that racing suit every day. It’s amazing how playing a badass, powerful, self-assured woman rubbed off on me a little. I’m still not as cool as her but I definitely learned a little something from her that lives in me now. And I won’t lie to you, it would be very full circle if I could make a budding, young queer girl feel 1/100th of the way Shane from The L Word made me feel.

What was your favorite moment with Barbie?

My last scene was the ball pit kissing scene. It was so cold and so late — I think it was like, 4:30 in the morning. And I just hit that wall where it’s silly goose time. We were just yelling and trying to stay warm in the ball pit. It was pretty cute.

Unpregnant is a really fresh take on these kinds of road trip movies we've seen before (usually with guys) but has a really important message about abortion rights and the right to choose and women's safety. Why is that message something you wanted to be a part of?

I am so proud of the way this movie tells the story of abortion in 2020. I have always felt a woman should ABSOLUTELY have the right to choose — to make the best decision for herself and the life she wants. I think this story gives such a fresh perspective on the reality of how difficult it is for so many women. It’s insane to me that women still have to endanger themselves and drive hundreds of miles just to receive a safe procedure! If you don’t believe in abortion, that’s totally fine! Don’t have one. But don’t tell me or any woman what to do with their body.

The Gays missed you at Pride this year! Are you working on any new music?

Omg don’t I’ll cry. Yes, I am working on new music, although very slowly and thoughtfully. A big part of what fills my spirit up and encourages me to keep working hard is those Pride shows. Performing, especially in service of the LGBTQ+ community, is where I feel the most at home and seen. Celebrating queerness is one of my greatest joys. So it’s been a challenge to figure out this new relationship I have with my music. But it’s all for the best, I can feel it. And I hope the music that you’ll hear from this time will be my best yet.

Unpregnant is available to stream on HBO Max now. Watch the trailer below!