Hilary Duff’s How I Met Your Mother Spinoff Features Queer Storyline

How I Met Your Mother, the beloved sitcom featuring Neil Patrick Harris, is getting a spinoff and this time, one of the main characters is queer!

How I Met Your Father stars Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall, Josh Peck, Ashley Reyes, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, and Daniel Augustin.

"In the near future, Sophie (Cattrall) is telling her son the story of how she met his father," the official description reads, "a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie (Duff) and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

Duff plays "an aspiring street photographer and hopeless romantic who cannot seem to get out of her own way when it comes to love."

And according to the official descriptions, her friend, Ellen, is queer. Ellen is Jesse's adopted sister and "just moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from her wife. Ellen's more comfortable on an organic lettuce field than in a Brooklyn dive bar."

How I Met Your Father premieres January 18, 2022 on Hulu. Watch the trailer below: