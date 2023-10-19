Popular 'Call Of Duty' Gamer Apologizes For Homophobic Slur On Camera

A popular Call of Duty streamer has offered up an apology after dropping a homophobic slur during a livestream.

Doug Martin, known amongst gamers and fans as Censor, was playing Modern Warfare 2 earlier this week when he got into an argument with a teammate that ended with him calling the other play the f-word.

Not long after the stream, he posted a video to Twitter acknowledging that he messed up, and saying he wasn’t going to be able to sleep well if he didn’t address it.

“I let someone get under my skin, and I said the f-word. I’m not proud about it, I’m not happy about it, I’m more than definitely disappointed in myself about it because, regardless of what anyone’s going to think, it’s absolutely not something that I stand for, or something that I say in my private life, ever,” he said. “And I did say it, right here in my public life.”

Martin added that he “cringed” as soon as he “slipped up” and said the word, because he “knew it was wrong.” He also expressed concern that others would see his video and think that using the f-word was okay, making clear his belief that it is not.



“It’s not right. It’s just wrong,” he said. “I am sorry…I have to hold myself accountable. The only thing I can do is apologize.”

Responses were predictably mixed, with some fans taking his apology at face value while others felt he only apologized because he got caught and didn’t want backlash. And plenty of gamers chimed in with an insistence that he hadn’t done anything wrong by dropping a homophobic slur to begin with.

“No need to apologize,” one person who identifies himself in his Twitter bio only as an “Owner of a 2022 Tesla Model 3” replied. “Nobody cares what you said. It’s gaming bro.”

“the replies to this are actually crazy,” another noted. “gamers, especially the [Call of Duty] scene will continue to stay weird…flexing that you use a slur.”

Proving that point, another merely stated that hearing the f-word from a popular streamer “made me realize that [Call of Duty] really is back baby.”