Search form

Scroll To Top
Viral

Watch Elon Musk die inside as he is trolled by gamers he appears desperate to impress

​Watch Elon Musk die inside as he is trolled by gamers he appears desperate to impress

Elon Musk
JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends an event during the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023.

He can't escape humiliation even at 30,000 feet.

Elon Musk is no stranger to getting trolled. The internet has laughed at his terrible Hitler-esque haircut, his cringey photo op with President Donald Trump led to people posting hilarious NSFW captions, and his trans daughter Vivian Wilson has turned roasting her father into an art form.

But as the Tesla and X CEO has taken on an outsized role within the federal government, where he’s been leading the charge to cut as much from it as possible, the internet’s desire to keep him humble has only seemed to increase.

Now Musk is going viral after getting mercilessly swarmed by trolls while livestreaming himself playing Path of Exile 2 during a flight on his private jet.

Just a few minutes into the 45-minute stream, during which Musk rarely spoke and repeatedly died, the head of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) started receiving messages from other players that ripped him apart.

”You have no friends and will die alone,” one player wrote so many times the message took over the screen. Someone else commented, “Elon, deep down you will always be cringe no matter how much money or power you have.”

Other players took a different approach, with one asking Musk to “make it clap for daddy.”

Another viewer claimed to be Ashley St. Claire, Musk’s former partner who he is in the middle of a custody battle over their five-month-old child, by asking him to “please pay your child support.”

Another player filled the screen by commenting over and over again, “You ruined the country just like you ruined all your marriages.”

The stream was meant to be an “airborne continuity test” of his Starlink internet service, but before rage quitting, Musk created a character named Kekius Maximus, who was killed by one of the game’s tutorial bosses because of a "bad connection," The Verge reports.

This did nothing to repair his reputation with other gamers which was already in the toilet after being accused multiple times by professional players who have accused him of lying about his skill level and who allege Musk pays more talented players to “level up” his characters for him or that he’s boosting his character with third-party upgrades, according to The New York Times.

His estranged daughter even told Twitch streamer Hasan Piker during a livestream that Musk is “godawful” at video games. ”This is so cringe. Why would you even pretend to be? It's fine not to be a gamer,” Wilson said, Newsweek reports.

From Your Site Articles
ViralVideoGamesVideoPolitics
elon muskelon musk video gamegamerspath of exile 2trollsvivian jenna wilsonElon Musk
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

18 old Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

bisexual male characters: TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

​35 TV shows with bisexual male characters & where to watch them​

Himbos we love: Jerry Frank, Ken, Jason Mendoza
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

31 best himbo characters in movies & TV shows we can't help but love

The 55 best queer animated shows ever & where to watch them
Geek
Badge
gallery

The 55 best queer animated shows ever & where to watch them

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio