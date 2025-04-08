​Watch Elon Musk die inside as he is trolled by gamers he appears desperate to impress

Elon Musk is no stranger to getting trolled. The internet has laughed at his terrible Hitler-esque haircut, his cringey photo op with President Donald Trump led to people posting hilarious NSFW captions, and his trans daughter Vivian Wilson has turned roasting her father into an art form.

But as the Tesla and X CEO has taken on an outsized role within the federal government, where he’s been leading the charge to cut as much from it as possible, the internet’s desire to keep him humble has only seemed to increase.

Now Musk is going viral after getting mercilessly swarmed by trolls while livestreaming himself playing Path of Exile 2 during a flight on his private jet.

Just a few minutes into the 45-minute stream, during which Musk rarely spoke and repeatedly died, the head of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) started receiving messages from other players that ripped him apart. ”You have no friends and will die alone,” one player wrote so many times the message took over the screen. Someone else commented, “Elon, deep down you will always be cringe no matter how much money or power you have.”

Other players took a different approach, with one asking Musk to “make it clap for daddy.” Another viewer claimed to be Ashley St. Claire, Musk’s former partner who he is in the middle of a custody battle over their five-month-old child, by asking him to “please pay your child support.” Another player filled the screen by commenting over and over again, “You ruined the country just like you ruined all your marriages.”

The stream was meant to be an “airborne continuity test” of his Starlink internet service, but before rage quitting, Musk created a character named Kekius Maximus, who was killed by one of the game’s tutorial bosses because of a "bad connection," The Verge reports.