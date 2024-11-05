Scroll To Top
Joe Rogan is now 'transvestigating' the Statue of Liberty, because of course he is

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC; lejossecpaul/Shutterstock

Just when you thought the podcast host couldn't get worse, he does.

The Statue of Liberty — famously an inanimate object — is being *checks notes* transvestigated.

We wish we were kidding, but a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience (because, of course, it was that podcast) recently pushed the idea that Lady Liberty is actually "a dude."

A clip from the October 25 episode has been going viral on X (formerly Twitter) this week, featuring edge-lord comedian Sam Tripoli telling host Joe Rogan about his tinfoil hate theory about the statue's gender.

"That's a dude bro. That’s a crossdresser,” Tripoli told Rogan.

"Transvestigation" is an outrageous and deeply transphobic trend where conservatives attempt to determine whether someone is secretly trans based on their physical features. These keyboard warriors have "transvestigated" everyone from Olympic boxer Imane Khelif to Sarah Michelle Gellar to trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who they claim was actually born a woman (what?), and now they've apparently moved on from human targets.

When the podcast host, who endorsed Donald Trump on the eve of the presidential election, questioned this statement, Tripoli launched into an outlandish theory involving an Iranian religion.

While the Statue of Liberty was designed by French sculptor Auguste Bartholdi, who used reference images of the Roman goddess Libertas and may have even modeled the statue after his mother’s face, the comedian claimed that the Green Goddess was really based on the Zoroastrian god Mithras.

The clip making the rounds on social media is only 22 seconds long, but the two went into greater detail about the famous statue's gender identity during the podcast.

"It's a dude, it's a drag queen," Tripoli said as they looked at photos of the Statue of Liberty. Rogan quickly bought into the theory. "Look at the jaw, that does look like a dude," he said before commenting on "how thick the neck is" and remarking on the statue's supposed masculine-looking hands and arms.

The comments under the viral post are full of people claiming the statue is based on Greek gods or Lucifer, and people calling out Rogan and Tripoli for their ridiculous "transvestigation" of the Mother of Freedom, with one person commenting, "You're porn-addled. You don't know what a woman looks like. You'll never experience happiness."

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

