Joe Rogan is now 'transvestigating' the Statue of Liberty, because of course he is

The Statue of Liberty — famously an inanimate object — is being *checks notes* transvestigated.

We wish we were kidding, but a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience (because, of course, it was that podcast) recently pushed the idea that Lady Liberty is actually "a dude."

A clip from the October 25 episode has been going viral on X (formerly Twitter) this week, featuring edge-lord comedian Sam Tripoli telling host Joe Rogan about his tinfoil hate theory about the statue's gender.

"That's a dude bro. That’s a crossdresser,” Tripoli told Rogan.

"Transvestigation" is an outrageous and deeply transphobic trend where conservatives attempt to determine whether someone is secretly trans based on their physical features. These keyboard warriors have "transvestigated" everyone from Olympic boxer Imane Khelif to Sarah Michelle Gellar to trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who they claim was actually born a woman (what?), and now they've apparently moved on from human targets. When the podcast host, who endorsed Donald Trump on the eve of the presidential election, questioned this statement, Tripoli launched into an outlandish theory involving an Iranian religion. While the Statue of Liberty was designed by French sculptor Auguste Bartholdi, who used reference images of the Roman goddess Libertas and may have even modeled the statue after his mother’s face, the comedian claimed that the Green Goddess was really based on the Zoroastrian god Mithras.