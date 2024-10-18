From doodles to drag icons, this queer artist is illustrating his way into our hearts

Whoever thought doom-scrolling would spark a conversation.

While flipping through Instagram, I found an animated video of the fabulous TS Madison speaking with drag icon Katya Zamolodchikova. "Not the bore worms," Madison exclaims sensuously. Katya is shown laughing, with the illustrator dragging their shoulders up and down.

This was my introduction to the phenomenal Jeffrey Aviles.





From the Womb to the Canvas

Like so many of us, Jeffrey grew up with cartoons as a staple in his childhood. For him, they provided the first source of artistic inspiration, and he created his designs based on Cartoon Network and Disney Channel shows. While some artists might be content with paying homage to the past, Aviles sought to infuse his work with a personal twist and make it unmistakably his own.

"I like to think that I came out of the womb with paper and pencil," Jeffrey laughs. "I've always been drawing, and it's something that comes naturally to me," he shares. Though he dabbled in fashion and animation at school, he later dropped out to follow his artistic instincts. He believes, "If you do something and it comes out naturally, I think that's talent."





Balancing the Personal and Pop Culture

Today, Jeffrey's presence on social media has catapulted his work into the spotlight, with his followers awaiting to like and laugh at his latest post. "I like to be very unserious with my social media," Jeffrey admits. For him, social media is less about counting likes and more about sharing a public diary, which includes illustrations that span the spectrum from polished artwork to offbeat animations of iconic pop culture moments.

"If you come to my page, you'll find something you'll like," he explains. "It's like Target: you go in there, there's something for everyone, and I hope you come out with a lot by the end of it." This easygoing attitude allows Jeffrey to effortlessly switch between different styles and themes.





'Hunk’-ing up our Queer World

If there's one project that Jeffrey holds close to his heart, it's his ongoing Hunk series. It's a colorful, playful universe–a bit Bratz meets Barbie–where male characters are brought to life in all their muscular, expressive glory.

"I wanted to create this perfect gay world where these different characters just accept one another and are friendly with one another," he explains. In Hunk, everyone is invited to the party, and there's no room for judgment. It's a reimagined world where anyone can feel welcomed beyond aesthetic perfection. "And if you get turned on by it, then hey, I don't mind that either," he laughs.

The attention to detail, the fleshed-out personalities of each character, and the desire to create something beyond mere eye candy make this project his pride and joy.





From Viral Videos to Collaborations with Icons

Of course, our conversation wouldn't be complete without discussing those viral videos. These animated gems capture beloved queer moments, often taking scenes from shows like The Golden Girls or RuPaul's Drag Raceand adding Jeffrey's comedic flair. These videos have garnered the attention of some pretty iconic figures, from TS Madison to queens like Raja and Tammy Brown. And time and time again, Jeffrey still sounds starstruck. "I love TS Madison! For her to notice me, this small artist, and share my work—it's an honor!"

Jeffrey's videos are an extension of his creativity and commitment to bringing humor and joy to his audience. He humbly admits that boredom was the initial inspiration behind these animations.

Clearly, he's onto something special.

"People have commented saying they've been going through hard times and that my page gives them a laugh," Aviles says. His ability to find humor in the mundane–like when Lady Gaga mentioned she "switched baristas" to Caitlyn Jenner–speaks to his unique sense of vision and imagination. Aviles has carved a space in our digital realm for mental rest and respite, coming away feeling a little lighter and more jovial.

And his journey is far from over.

Jeffrey is working on a calendar featuring some of his more intimate drawings and an upcoming collab with RPDR alum Tammy Brown. His videos also caught the eye of an award-winning writer-director Ernie Bustamante, who is producing a documentary on Sonia Manzano, the first Latina woman on Sesame Street. Jeffrey will lend his hand to include animated shorts in the film. As his profile rockets, he remains grounded, reminding us that unpolished, spontaneous moments often lead to the most beautiful, memorable work.

And perhaps we can all remember that as we navigate our lives: to keep that sense of wonder alive, to experiment, and, most importantly, never be afraid of failure.

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of Pride.com.