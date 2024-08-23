When life handed him trauma, this creator made TikToks

Whether it's playing a priest or ASMR with a twist, Johnny Montanez knows how to make people laugh.

The 24-year-old Californian content creator uses his humorous charm to transform his raw, often painful experiences into something relatable, if not hilarious.

For those unfamiliar with Johnny, his journey into content creation began when the world felt like it was falling apart in 2020. While the rest of us were struggling to bake sourdough bread or taking up questionable DIY projects, Johnny was grappling with serious health issues. "I was really, really sick," he recalls. "I had stomach ulcers, and I lost a lot of weight. Because of that, I couldn't really go outside, so I started creating videos.

What began as a way to pass the time quickly evolved into something more significant. Johnny's first taste of recognition came when he went live with the TikTok sensation Terry Joe. "This was back when Terry was first starting off, too," he explains. That initial live session opened the doors to a whirlwind of creative expression and an ever-growing fanbase, including a brief "marriage" with Terry Joe that ended in "divorce."

Much of Johnny's content is deeply influenced by his past, particularly his experience with religion. Raised in what he describes as a religious cult, Johnny's childhood was marked by rigid routines and limited freedom. "We had to attend church six days a week, with three-hour services a day," he explains. "I lost a lot of my childhood, but now I look back at those moments, and I just transform them into content." And transform them he has. This departure from religion became the foundation for some of Johnny's most engaging content. "I had a segment called Trauma Tuesdays where I would talk about all my traumatic experiences within the church or within religion, and it just kind of went from there," he says. His followers, many of whom could relate to these experiences, found solace and a sense of camaraderie in his candid storytelling. Religion sometimes finds its way back into his work. One of his most notable creations is his character, Priest Johnny, who he describes as "a little chaotic." What started as a friend's suggestion of turning religious trauma into comedy quickly became one of his most popular personas. Dressed in a priest costume, Johnny invites his followers to "confess their sins" during live sessions, often with hilarious and unexpected results. "People would say, 'Priest Johnny, I think I'm gay,' and I'd respond, 'No, we're a progressive church here, you're good!'" he recounts with a laugh. We love a good ally.