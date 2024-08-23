Scroll To Top
Voices

When life handed him trauma, this creator made TikToks

Johnny Montanez
Courtesy Johnny Montanez

Skits, "sins," and social media have made Johnny Montanez one of the internet's rising stars.

Whether it's playing a priest or ASMR with a twist, Johnny Montanez knows how to make people laugh.

The 24-year-old Californian content creator uses his humorous charm to transform his raw, often painful experiences into something relatable, if not hilarious.

For those unfamiliar with Johnny, his journey into content creation began when the world felt like it was falling apart in 2020. While the rest of us were struggling to bake sourdough bread or taking up questionable DIY projects, Johnny was grappling with serious health issues. "I was really, really sick," he recalls. "I had stomach ulcers, and I lost a lot of weight. Because of that, I couldn't really go outside, so I started creating videos.

What began as a way to pass the time quickly evolved into something more significant. Johnny's first taste of recognition came when he went live with the TikTok sensation Terry Joe. "This was back when Terry was first starting off, too," he explains. That initial live session opened the doors to a whirlwind of creative expression and an ever-growing fanbase, including a brief "marriage" with Terry Joe that ended in "divorce."

@unicornshit3000 PT.2 of the divorce 💀😔😖#_itzpsyiconic_ #terrijoe @_itzpsyiconic_ @johnnymontanez5 ♬ original sound - God warrior✝️

Much of Johnny's content is deeply influenced by his past, particularly his experience with religion. Raised in what he describes as a religious cult, Johnny's childhood was marked by rigid routines and limited freedom. "We had to attend church six days a week, with three-hour services a day," he explains. "I lost a lot of my childhood, but now I look back at those moments, and I just transform them into content."

And transform them he has.

This departure from religion became the foundation for some of Johnny's most engaging content. "I had a segment called Trauma Tuesdays where I would talk about all my traumatic experiences within the church or within religion, and it just kind of went from there," he says. His followers, many of whom could relate to these experiences, found solace and a sense of camaraderie in his candid storytelling.

Religion sometimes finds its way back into his work. One of his most notable creations is his character, Priest Johnny, who he describes as "a little chaotic." What started as a friend's suggestion of turning religious trauma into comedy quickly became one of his most popular personas. Dressed in a priest costume, Johnny invites his followers to "confess their sins" during live sessions, often with hilarious and unexpected results.

"People would say, 'Priest Johnny, I think I'm gay,' and I'd respond, 'No, we're a progressive church here, you're good!'" he recounts with a laugh.

We love a good ally.

One of the most rewarding aspects of Johnny's journey is seeing the positive impact on his audience. Early in his career, he received messages from followers who found comfort in his Trauma Tuesday segments. "People messaged me privately saying, 'Hey, you spoke about some things I was struggle with, and I'm really happy you're using your platform to talk about it,'" he recalls. It was a pivotal moment that changed his perspective on social media, making him realize the potential his platform had to be as a beacon of hope and hilarity for others.

As with many content creators, there's often a disconnect between what we see on social media and the real-life Johnny. "Online, I'm always joking around, cracking jokes, and I seem like the extrovert type," he says. But in reality, Johnny describes himself as more of an introvert when he's not surrounded by friends. Equally, he explains that content creation, while rewarding, isn't his main job; he enjoys side hustles, including photography and being a substitute teacher.

His students know, and not all staff are fond of his published works.

So what's next for Mr. Montanez? He shares some exciting plans, including a short series inspired by his life experiences. "When I was younger, I thought I wanted to be an actor, but I realized I want to write what the actors are in," he explains. The series, which he hopes to launch later this year, will explore themes from his childhood growing up in a Latino household.

With his unique blend of humor, trauma, and unfiltered truth, Johnny is not just a content creator—he's a storyteller. As he continues to explore the social media landscape, one thing is certain: his journey is far from over.

Social media is, by nature, wondrous, unpredictable, and incredible. But then there's the noise that comes with it. Doomscrolling can be dreary and exhausting, like wearing a full face of makeup and hair in a hot summer room without air conditioning. Creators like Johnny provide us gleeful content, giving us the relief we need.

And if there's one thing we all need online, it's a little more authenticity and a lot more laughter.

Voices is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ and Allied community. Visit pride.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. We welcome your thoughts and feedback on any of our stories. Email us at [email protected]. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists and editors, and do not directly represent the views of PRIDE.com or our parent company, equalpride.

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Latest Stories

author avatar

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A first-generation Haitian-American trans woman with a robust history of independent work as a communications and social media expert, she has tirelessly championed LGBTQ+ artists and performers, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each project with a dynamic and innovative perspective. Like and follow her on social: @ageofadelina.

