Orange Is the New Black Cast Visits San Junipero in Black Mirror Homage

Taystee visits Poussey one last time in the touching trailer for season five.

After her untimely demise at the end of the lastest season of Orange Is the New Black, Poussey has been given a new life in a touching season five cross promotion with the Netflix original series, Black Mirror.

In the promo, Taystee drifts off to sleep in a Litchfield bunk as Brenda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is A Place On Earth” echoes in her head. She stumbles into Tuckers, the eclectic '80s bar from Black Mirror's "San Junipero" episode, and Poussey sits patiently at the bar. "What are you doing here?" Taystee asks.

"This is where I hang now," grins Poussey.

If you recall the beloved Black Mirror episode, "San Junipero" is the virtual universe where Yorkie (Mackenzie Davis) and Kelly (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) meet, begin a whirlwind romance, and ultimately choose to stay together in the computer program forever rather than die naturally and apart.

Taystee and Poussey have Yorkie and Kelly's looks down to the tee as they dance and laugh together to '80s synth-pop. Considering Poussey's brutal death and Taystee's longing for a place on earth to see her again, the inmate's reunion is all the more heartbreaking. *wipes tear* I'm not crying, shut up.

Grab a few tissues and watch Orange Is the New Black Mirror below.