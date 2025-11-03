9 real-life lesbian weddings from 2025 that will make you believe in love

The queer community may be under attack from conservative politicians, and we're still likely to have dark days ahead, but that hasn’t stopped countless lesbian couples across the country from celebrating their love out loud and proud.
These sapphic couples took the plunge and got married to the loves of their lives and did it all publicly on social media. Not only were their friends and family witnesses to their special day, but the rest of us can have our hearts warmed by the fact that even during trying times, we can come together to celebrate queer love.
Love in the face of hate is a revolutionary act, and while these couples were likely focused on having a beautiful, memorable experience, their weddings have proven that sapphic love is a powerful force.
So let’s celebrate these queer women who are proving that love is still real in 2025.
Ashlyn and Payton
Ashlyn Fierce and Payton planned a courthouse wedding, but ended up putting together a full DIY wedding on the beach.
Lauren and Erin
After five years together, Lauren and Erin tied the knot on the anniversary of the day they met during Pride Month. They wrote their own vows and were surrounded by friends and family on their special day.
Ash and Sue
Ash Morgan and Sue Barrera got married in October with those they love in attendance, including a best friend who decorated their wedding suite and covered it in rose petals.
Mel and Francesca
Mel and Francesca got married a couple of months ago overlooking the ocean. One wore a gorgeous white gown, and the other in a stunning black and white suit.
Graham Ashley and Laurie
Graham Ashley got married earlier this year, while sporting a black and white tuxedo, to Laurie, who wore an elaborate white lace gown. But that’s not all, Laurie made three costume changes throughout the night!
Jill and Finnja
In October, Jill and Finnja got married in a small ceremony with one wearing a tan suit and the other a vintage-inspired gown and a bow in her hair.
Chris and Alex
Chris and Alex usually post travel content, but in March their feed was all about their wedding. The cute couple tied the knot of their 10 year anniversary in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
Victoria Underwood and Lou
@victoriaxunderwood
Victoria Underwood’s TikTok account was full of wedding content when she got married to her wife earlier this year, in a ceremony where both women stunned in white sleeveless gowns.
Katie and Celeste
@katieeisweirdd
Katie and Celeste went the traditional lesbian route with Katie wearing a beautiful white gown and veil and Celeste sporting a stylish suit and sneakers.
