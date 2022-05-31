Jamie Lee Curtis Officiates Daughter’s Cosplay Rainbow Wedding

Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram to celebrate after officiating her daughter’s wedding, reminding us why she’s one of our favorite allies.

In a picture shared Sunday, Curtis posed with her daughter, Ruby, and her new wife, Kynthia, outside of her home where the wedding took place. All three were dressed up in cosplay outfits, something the actress had teased in conversation with Jimmy Kimmel back in March.

“WIFE IS SWEET!” she captioned the picture with the happy couple.

The actress has spoken at length about supporting her daughter, Ruby, after she came out as trans to their family back in 2020. That support continued as Ruby decided she was ready to come out publicly and when Curtis later announced that she would be officiating her daughter’s wedding to her then-fianceé, Kynthia, in a ceremony held in her own backyard.

Curtis had also expressed concern at the time that the World of Warcraft Jaina Proudmoore outfit her daughter and new daughter-in-law picked out for her wouldn’t arrive in time, as she had ordered it from an Etsy seller based in Russia prior to the invasion of Ukraine.

Based on the picture, it looks like everything came together in the end, and Ruby and Kynthia had a beautiful wedding day to remember.

Curtis also shared a picture from after the guests and hired help had vacated, writing, “YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP! The ONLY thing left over at the end of this entire BEAUTIFUL wedding, after everything was taken away was this f—ing BUTCHER KNIFE they cut the tiramisu wedding cake with!”

A perfect wedding memento for horror’s most notorious final girl!