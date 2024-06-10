Scroll To Top

Anthony Bowens Grand Marshal Announcement

rachiepants

Hi Fam! 🌈

Pride month is fully underway, and to *ring* in the second week of Pride we are thrilled to announce our new Grand Marshal, the trailblazing out professional wrestler Anthony Bowens!

Bowens is not only a charismatic performer and out-and-proud athlete, but he serves as a shining example of just how powerful it is to be a visible queer person in the spotlight.

His inspiring journey from a frightened closeted college kid to a fearless leader for his fans, both gay and straight alike, is a reminder that even today it's heroic to share your Pride with the world.

I sat down with Anthony, who opened up about his coming out, being embraced by the professional wrestling world, and his hopes for the future of the LGBTQ+ community.

Plus, he shared the sweetest story about his first kiss with his boyfriend Michael Pavano, and told the full story behind athe viral "he's gay" moment that saw fans literally jumping to their feet to celebrate his identity.

Anthony was already a wrestling World Champion, but now he can add PRIDE.com’s Grand Marshal to his list of achievements and accolades. Honestly, we couldn't ask for more of a fighter than Anthony leading our parade.

Keep your eyes on PRIDE, as each week we'll be announcing a new Grand Marshal for the month of June!

We're wishing you a happy and safe Pride, everyone!

Cheers!

Rachel Shatto, Editor-in-Chief

Anthony Bowens is the future of Pride and a shining example of the power of being out & proud

Sadiel Ruiz

Looking for family-friendly fun at Pride? Check out these 5 ways to celebrate together

Jilll Richardson/Shutterstock

Your guide to every Pride celebration happening in the U.S. in 2024

Shutterstock

THIS IS WHAT PRIDE LOOKS LIKE ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

Salty View/Shutterstock

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

