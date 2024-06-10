Anthony Bowens Grand Marshal Announcement

Hi Fam! 🌈

Pride month is fully underway, and to *ring* in the second week of Pride we are thrilled to announce our new Grand Marshal, the trailblazing out professional wrestler Anthony Bowens!

Bowens is not only a charismatic performer and out-and-proud athlete, but he serves as a shining example of just how powerful it is to be a visible queer person in the spotlight.

His inspiring journey from a frightened closeted college kid to a fearless leader for his fans, both gay and straight alike, is a reminder that even today it's heroic to share your Pride with the world.

I sat down with Anthony, who opened up about his coming out, being embraced by the professional wrestling world, and his hopes for the future of the LGBTQ+ community.

Plus, he shared the sweetest story about his first kiss with his boyfriend Michael Pavano, and told the full story behind athe viral "he's gay" moment that saw fans literally jumping to their feet to celebrate his identity.

Anthony was already a wrestling World Champion, but now he can add PRIDE.com’s Grand Marshal to his list of achievements and accolades. Honestly, we couldn't ask for more of a fighter than Anthony leading our parade.

Keep your eyes on PRIDE, as each week we'll be announcing a new Grand Marshal for the month of June!

