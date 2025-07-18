 
Paige Bueckers finally made it official by revealing that Azzi Fudd is her 'girlfriend'

It's the announcement lesbians everywhere have been waiting for!

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd in a TikTok video

WNBA star Paige Bueckers just announced she's dating forner teammate Azzie Fudd.

Footage still via TikTok @espnW
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerJuly 18 2025 / 9:47 AM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
WNBA rookie Paige Bueckers officially announced that she and former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd are dating.

After months of dropping hints — including basically hard launching their relationship by showing off a cute cell phone case — Bueckers put all of the speculation to rest when she revealed Fudd is her “girlfriend” during an interview with WAG Talk while on the orange carpet at the WNBA’s All-Star weekend.

“How well do you know your D1 girlfriend?” the interviewer asked before launching into a series of questions designed to test Bueckers’ knowledge of Fudd.

With a big smile on her face, the Dallas Wings star correctly answered questions like the year Fudd was Gatorade Player of the Year, where she was ranked in the class of 2021, what year she got her first collegiate start, and what slogan her mom wore on her T-shirt at the national championship game (answer: Fudd Around and Find Out).

@espnw

Paige doesn’t miss on the court or when answering questions about Azzi Fudd 🫶(via @wagtalk @isomaddy @Enjoy Basketball)

The only question she struggled with was, “What WNBA team drafted her mom?”

But it was the final question that had sapphic fans cheering because it was the official confirmation that we’ve all been waiting for.

“Ok, girlfriend reveal, it’s…,” the interview said.

“Azzi Fudd,” Bueckers announced while grinning ear to ear.

This confirmation comes after months of teasing fans with flirty TikTok videos, sneaky mirror selfies, and adorable Instagram stories.

“I’m so proud of Paige for opening up about her relationship with Azzi,” one fan commented on the video.

“Everyone surprised but it’s literally a fork found in a kitchen,” someone else quipped.

“Not me screaming with excitement. I was waiting for it to be confirmed because I don’t like to make assumptions,” another person wrote.

While the hints have been everywhere, this is the first time Bueckers has openly talked about dating Fudd. Welcome to the fam!

