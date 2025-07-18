Paige Bueckers finally made it official by revealing that Azzi Fudd is her 'girlfriend'

WNBA rookie Paige Bueckers officially announced that she and former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd are dating.

After months of dropping hints — including basically hard launching their relationship by showing off a cute cell phone case — Bueckers put all of the speculation to rest when she revealed Fudd is her “girlfriend” during an interview with WAG Talk while on the orange carpet at the WNBA’s All-Star weekend.

“How well do you know your D1 girlfriend?” the interviewer asked before launching into a series of questions designed to test Bueckers’ knowledge of Fudd.

With a big smile on her face, the Dallas Wings star correctly answered questions like the year Fudd was Gatorade Player of the Year, where she was ranked in the class of 2021, what year she got her first collegiate start, and what slogan her mom wore on her T-shirt at the national championship game (answer: Fudd Around and Find Out).