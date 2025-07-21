 
The StudBudz WNBA livestream had everything from Megan Rapinoe talking strap-ons to dissing Diplo

This WNBA duo really kept the sporty sapphics fed all weekend.

Stud Budz Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams with Caitlin Clark

Stud Budz Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams of the Minnesota Lynx pose with Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerJuly 21 2025 / 2:36 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
The WNBA has been gaining popularity every day, but the All Stars weekend might go down in history as the most viral moment the league has ever had, thanks to the StudBudz , now-infamous livestream.

It was wild, chaotic, and extremely sapphic.

There were dozens of viral moments that came out of the 72-hour-long livestream, but one that fans will likely never forget featured legendary sports couple Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird talking about strapping. Bet you didn’t think you’d see that on your 2025 bingo card.

WNBA players from teams across the country gather in Indianapolis for the All-Star Game, Skills Challenge, and 3-point contest, and while the talent on display was impressive, fans we’re also glued to a 72-hour-straight livestream by the StudBudz, a Twitch channel hosted by Lynx teammates, besties, and certified studs Courtney Williams and Natisha “T” Heideman.

Not only did the livestream confirm some women’s basketball dating conspiracy theories, but while Rapinoe and Bird were at the All-Stars weekend to film a live show for their sports podcast, A Touch More, they had a very lesbian moment with the StudBudz that has since gone viral.

“We have to address the best moment on StudBudz. Never? Never strapped,” Rapinoe asked Williams.

@spookieookie24

This allstar has been quite the ki💀 #studbudz #courtneywilliams #meganrapinoe #suebird #natishahiedeman #wnbaallstar #wnba

Williams looked confused because she couldn’t remember the moment in the 3 days' worth of livestreams where she admitted to never having worn a strap-on.

“She lied,” Heidman said.

“I don’t remember that, I be saying whatever. I’ve been on here too long,” Williams said while laughing.

Does the NBA ever offer you iconic moments like this? Of course not. Just one more reason to tune into women’s sports!

Shockingly, watching four sports stars talking about wearing straps wasn’t the only eye-popping clip that surfaced from the livestream. There are so many more!

Courtney tells Diplo to play better music

The Daily W (@thedailywsports) on Threads

www.threads.com

Courtney Williams, who didn’t seem to have any idea who Diplo is, asked the famous DJ to play better music and he did! Iconic behavior.

The commissioner dancing to ‘Knuck If You Buck’

@isomaddy

Stud Budz stream is going down in herstory 😭 #wnba #studbudz #basketball

Not in a million years would we have guessed that WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert would dance with the StudBudz to Crime Mob’s “Knuck If You Buck.” And yes, that is queer TikToker Coach Jackie in the background having a blast watching this all go down.

This moment has launched several hilarious memes.

Paige Bueckers singing ‘Love’ by Keyshia Cole

@ogothemanager

legs tired arms tired head tired but the stream keep goin studs in the chat #studbudz

During All-Stars weekend, not only did Paige Bueckers officially announce that Azzi Fudd is her girlfriend (as if there was ever any doubt!), but she also was caught on the livestream singing her heart out with her fellow players to “Love” by Keyshia Cole.

Singing ‘Pink Pony Club’ every chance they got

@kclo239

Pink Pony Studz StudBudz x Chappell Roan #studbudz #chappellroan #72hourstream #allstarweekend #natishahiedeman #courtneywilliams #pinkponystud

The neon-pink-haired StudBudz saan and danced to Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” every chance they got over the course of the weekend. They sang it at the top of their lungs in their hotel room, and on the plane on their way home.

Flirting with Angel Reese 

@teamstudbudz

Angel Reese in the building looking fine as hell 🙂‍↔️ tune into @studbudz live on @Twitch for all the behind-the-scenes action at @WNBA All-Star Weekend! #natishahiedeman #courtneywilliams #studbudz #wnbaallstar #allstar #streamer #angelreese

This red carpet moment might have you blushing as Angel Reese appears to flirt with the StudBudz before Williams says, “Angel better stop playing with us, know she looking fine as hell right now.”

We can't wait until next year's All-Stars weekend!

