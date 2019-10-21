Miley Cyrus Stuns Fans, Claiming 'You Don't Have to Be Gay'

Miley Cyrus wants you to know you “don’t have to be gay.”

The singer just announced her divorce from Liam Hemsworth back in August, burned through what appeared to be a serious relationship with Kaitlynn Carter in about a month, and is now dating long time pal, musician Cody Simpson.

Cyrus has been open about her pansexuality for a long time, and gave an interview to Vanity Fair back in February (before the split with Liam), talking about how important it was to her to maintain her queer identity despite being in a “hetero relationship.”

But now, Miley’s tune may be changing. Speaking on Instagram Live with her new bf this weekend, she talked about the genesis of their relationship:

“Guys, I was being a little too, like…hardcore feminist vibes and just like, I don’t know, not allowing anyone in, but now I am,” she said.

“There are good men out there, guys. Don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with dicks out there. You just gotta find them. You gotta find a dick that’s not a dick, you know what I mean?”

Unfortunately she went on. “I always thought I had to be gay because I thought like, all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one,” she said, referring to Cody.

It’s unclear at the moment if this is Cyrus renouncing her pansexuality entirely or if she’s just saying she briefly felt like she could only date girls after Liam and now she’s back to her old pansexual self.

But while it is clear this string of unfortunate word vomit was meant at least partly as a dig at baby Hemsworth, and that Miley is *going through something right now,* it’s still a truly bizarre thing for someone as historically outspoken and fiercely supportive of the LGBTQ community — her community — as she is to say to her fans. Especially because she seemed fairly serious when she said it.

Cyrus has yet to clarify any of her comments, but it’s hard to see how she’s going to walk back this unfortunate bout of transphobia and calling being gay a choice.