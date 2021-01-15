Singer-Songwriter Tayla Parx Is Engaged!

Singer-songwriter Tayla Parx and choreographer Shirlene Quigley are engaged!

The couple announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts. "Never had a love so pure," Parx wrote. "Lemme introduce you to the rest of our lives."

Quigley wrote more intimately about the celebration of love and what it means to her to be bisexual and religious. "From the first week we met, I knew you would be in my life forever," the 36-year-old began. "I am a believer, I believe in God, in fairytale love stories. Honoring my values, finding pure love, and someone who would pursue my heart, was something I prayed for daily."

She continued:

"To be transparent, as a believer, I struggled for years being attracted to both men and women. I told myself, for years it was something I wouldn’t do again (date a woman). Being judged doesn’t feel good, & that scared me. Until I met someone who showed me what love looked and felt like. She loved that I love Jesus and she loves Him too. Someone who not only I thought was super beautiful from outside, but also the inside. Her eyes light my heart, and laugh fills me with more joy, her generosity with her time is unmatched and her constant pursuit of my heart, has made me feel like such a queen. Love is the most important gift of all and it has surpassed anything."

"Safe to say, I said 'YES' and I am no longer single lol," she joyously concluded. "@taylaparx you’re my forever. I love you and I’m thankful for our friendship, love, and future.

Congrats to the happy couple!