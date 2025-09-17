StudBud Natisha Hiedeman is unrecognizable after an extreme 'baddie' makeover

Turns out T is a baddie!
The StudBudz are known for their larger-than-life personalities, social media savvy, and masc styling (plus the pink hair, of course), but now one half of the WNBA duo has proven to the world that she can play the role of a high femme too — for the bit anyway.
Best friends and Minnesota Lynx teammates Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams, aka the StudBudz, are no strangers to going viral for their hilarious antics. Whether it’s taking over the WNBA All-Star weekend or dancing to “Pink Pony Club” during games or visiting theme parks, they are always up to something.
But on Monday, they broke the internet for a brand new reason: Hiedeman’s baddie makeover.
After an extreme makeover where Hiedeman, nicknamed T or T-Spoon, was transformed from a stud into a certified baddie, fans went wild for her new look.
While doing one of their signature livestream, fellow Lynx star DiJonai Carrington gave Hiedeman a makeover that included a full face of glam makeup, a long blond wig, a bubble skirt, high heels, and a crop top.
In the video that has gone viral on social media, Heideman struts into the room and dances in front of the camera while her bestie, Williams, is seen cracking up in the background.
Although Carrington was responsible for Hiedeman’s alter ego transformation, the 28-year-old Lynx guard joked to fans that it was all done with AI.
"Hey, I've seen a lot of the comments talking about some AI," Hiedeman said. "I'm just here to tell y'all that that was definitely AI. I could never do that. I know y'all probably came on here to see a baddie, but she's gone, long gone."
The transformation was especially shocking since Hiedeman doesn’t wear makeup normally, and even teased Williams about putting some on for their recent Vogue photoshoot.
Not only were fans obsessed with Hiedeman’s new look, but their fellow WNBA players were too.
Everyone reacted with surprise, with Natasha Cole saying, "aye T you play tewwww much” to Angel Reese commenting, "you fine.. i need thatttt” to Britney Griner writing, "Dammmmnnnnn lil mamma.”