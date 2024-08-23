Detox casually comes out as trans during Chicago drag show

A drag event in Chicago turned into a coming out opportunity for one popular performer, as RuPaul's Drag Race fave Detox shared with the audience that she's trans.

The casual reveal came in the midst of her performing the parody song "Chow Down (at Chick-fil-A)" alongside Willam Belli. As Pink News pointed out, Detox switched up the lyric where she usually proclaims that she's a top, and instead boldly declared to the audience, "I'm trans now."

The show took place on Wednesday night, a DNC (Drag Night Chicago) right alongside the DNC (Democratic National Convention). And that's no coincidence. Put on by Drag PAC, it was meant to draw attention to the issues that are facing the LGBTQ+ community and encourage young voters to get out there and vote in the upcoming election.

"Drag has always been disarming — it takes away the sting of being talked at, talked to," James Eidel of Drag PAC told the Chicago Sun-Times . "Younger voters need to be talked to, they need messaging that feels relevant for them."

With legislation targeting both trans rights and drag events being centered by Republicans over the last several years, Detox coming out in the midst of a joyful, fun drag show with a more serious backdrop has the opportunity to highlight what's at stake if conservatives gain more ground in the U.S.

And it's also brought out fans congratulating Detox on speaking her truth.

"Detox has been giving doll vibes for awhile now, so can't say I'm surprised," one fan wrote on TikTok. "So happy for her though! She looks AMAZING."

"the closet was glass but slay girlie pop," said another.

Detox herself hasn't commented further yet, but she did share another video from the evening: