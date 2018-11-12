Bestselling Korean-American Author R.O. Kwon Comes Out as Bisexual

"There aren’t many publicly queer Korean American writers, & I just want to say hi, we’re here."

The Korean-American bestselling author behind the dark coming-of-age novel, The Incendiaries, has come out as bisexual on social media. R.O. Kwon took to Twitter to write:

"Hi, all, I’m bisexual. Haven’t really talked publicly about it, I think in part because I married my first boyfriend, & in part because this could be hard on my parents & family. But there aren’t many publicly queer Korean American writers, & I just want to say hi, we’re here." Hi, all, I'm bisexual. Haven't really talked publicly about it, I think in part because I married my first boyfriend, & in part because this could be hard on my parents & family. But there aren't many publicly queer Korean American writers, & I just want to say hi, we're here. — R.O. Kwon (@rokwon) November 9, 2018

Kwon was born in South Korea, where currently, president Moon Jae-in is not only opposed to same-sex marriage, but also openly admits he's “opposed to homosexuality.”

The Incendiaries, her debut novel that came out in July of this year, follows two students at an elite college who fall in love deeply for one another. Together, they are lured into a cult led by a charismatic student with an enigmatic past, which eventually leads the couple to commit unspeakable acts in the name of faith.

Kwon is also a prolific writer having been published in numerous publications including The Guardian, Vice, BuzzFeed, Time, Playboy, and The Cut.