Meet Nicholas Mardis — Joey Jay’s very sexy & hunky boyfriend

Fans will get to see the handsome couple’s everyday life in a brand new show.

Nicholas Mardis and Joey Jay.

Nicholas Mardis
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishOctober 03 2025 / 12:01 PM
It's time to stream, henny.

My Untucked Life is the latest spin-off to join the RuPaul's Drag Race universe on WOW Presents Plus. Each episode will highlight a fan-favorite Drag Race queen as they take viewers behind the scenes of their extraordinary life.

Fans will get to see these glamazons in a completely raw and unfiltered light as the new series is entirely self-shot by the stars of the show! Sold-out gigs, sickening looks, and even personal glimpses into the queen's love lives will be on full display in each episode.

Ever wonder what it's like to live life as Lexi Love, Salina EsTitties, Nicole Paige Brooks, Serena Morena, AJA, M1ss Jade So, or Joey Jay? Look no further.

In the exclusive sneak peek of My Untucked Life below, Joey Jay introduces fans to her handsome partner Nicholas Mardis and gives a tour of her gorgeous home in Phoenix, Arizona.

Don't forget to binge My Untucked Life once it premieres on WOW Presents Plus on Tuesday, October 7!

