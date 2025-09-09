Lexi Love is fighting back & says copyright drama can't 'shut the doll down'

Lexi Love isn't going anywhere.

It's been quite the year for the RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 finalist. Shortly after tying Sam Star for 3rd/4th placement at the finale, Love has experienced many highs and lows in her personal and professional endeavors.

Following her stint in rehab from a relapse, the talented queen got engaged to her partner Jay Groff back in June. In an exclusive interview with PRIDE, Love said she had to "prove [herself] and [her] love for him or dedication to sobriety before he would even consider something so serious."

Since the news of her engagement, Love's career started taking off as she began booking opportunities all around the world. However, the thrill came to a sudden halt she was accused of allegedly violating copyright with her name Lexi Love, which is allegedly owned by a self-identified "AI Architect and Sustainable Fashion Entrepreneur" named Lexi Love.

As a result of the allegations, Love's X (formerly Twitter) page was deleted and she even had "3 venues pull out and cancel dates," which she revealed in an exclusive statement with Out. The queen is even debating on switching her name entirely to avoid any future issues.

Although she's had to deal with quite a few setbacks this year, Love was ready to show up and show out at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

The star not only walked the carpet as one of the top four queens from season 17 of Drag Race, but she also stole the show as one of Sabrina Carpenter's dancers alongside other Drag Race alum during her performance of her new single "Tears."

Moments before taking the stage, Love was quick to throw shade at the AI Architect while speaking with PRIDE on the red carpet.

"Guess what girl?! I'm here, and you're not! She is trying to shut the doll down! She just does not like what we are about here. She is a human being as well and I am going to give her the benefit of the doubt. She really really wants to be me! I really wish her the best of luck in his life." Love tells PRIDE.

Fans can keep up with Lexi Love by following her on Instagram here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.